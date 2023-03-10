



The government plans to build a new hospital in the city of Chone, after the current hospital was “irreversibly” damaged by a recent flood that left three dead and some 2,000 families affected.

The announcement of the new hospital was made by President Guillermo Lasso, during a visit a la zone affected due to the overflow of the Chone, Garrapata and Mosquito rivers, a product of the rains that have fallen in recent days in the coastal province of Manabí.

“There is a commitment from the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) to initiate the construction project of a new hospital in Chone, which will probably have an investment value of 25 million (dollars),” Lasso said during his tour of the area.

The president also anticipated that 11.3 million dollars will be allocated to cleaning works of the riverbeds since the origin of the flood.

“Immediately the machinery of the Prefecture of Manabí and the machinery of the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works will be put to work,” Lasso said in statements reproduced by the Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency.

Regarding the final works, Lasso pointed out that the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition will be in charge of the Garrapata River diversion project, which will cost approximately 10 million dollars.

The Municipality of Chone asked the Government for financing for 13 million dollars for the infrastructure of pumping water in the city, and the head of state promised to negotiate with the state Development Bank (BDE) to give feasibility urgently to the request.

The Ecuadorian Executive will also deliver kits of consumption and agricultural inputs to about a thousand farmers who are registering large losses, who will also be able to access credit from the state-owned BanEcuador bank.

The Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) will assist affected families with disaster bonds, while the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing will provide solutions to damaged structures.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 489 emergencies due to rain in the country, which have left 17 people dead, 108 homeless and more than 7,000 affected, in addition to 37 homes destroyed and damage to more than 1,800 properties, according to the latest balance of the Secretariat. National Risk. EFE