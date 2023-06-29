Lasso asks the Constitutional Court not to exceed its powers

President Guillermo Lasso asked the Constitutional Court not to exceed its powers and refrain from questioning the urgency of the decree-laws issued in this special period where he governs without a National Assembly pending the new elections.

In a long letter sent by Lasso to the members of said Court and revealed this Wednesday, June 28, 2023 by the president himself, Lasso assured that its intention is to firmly defend the attributions who has as president, among them issuing urgent economic decrees in this period that must be validated by the court.

“We respect the constitutionality control powers of the Court. However, I insist that the definition of urgency and the needs of the Ecuadorian economy they are the exclusive powers of the President of the Republic”, he specified in a message on Twitter in which he also posted the letter sent to the high court.

Dear Ecuadorians, I make public the letter that I sent to the Constitutional Court with my position of firm defense of the powers that correspond to me as President.

Ecuador, since last May, lives a special period after President Lasso declared the call “cross death” when the National Assembly was debating his possible dismissal in a political trial against him where he was accused of alleged embezzlement.

With this constitutional tool, he dissolved the National Assembly, called early elections and the possibility of governing by decree law on urgent economic matters was ensured for the time remaining in his mandate.

The presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for next August 20with the possibility, if that were the case, of a second round of voting with the two candidates to succeed him with the most votes in October.

The “cross death” represents article 148 of the Constitution, which states that, for only once in his term, the President of the Republic “may dissolve the National Assembly when, in his opinion, it has assumed functions” that do not competed, if it had obstructed the National Development Plan or “due to a serious political crisis and internal commotion”.

This presidential prerogative, as established in the magna carta, was admitted by the Constitutional Court, which, in addition, according to the norm, must review and issue “favorable opinions” to the decree-laws of economic urgency issued by the president.

Refusal to free zones

The Constitutional, in fact, andgave its approval to a decree law issued by Lasso on a tax reform that reduces taxes, but rejected another on the creation of free zones, among other issues.

“The Court must not exceed its powers by creating the appearance of having become a super body that disregards what is established in the Constitution itself,” Lasso wrote in his letter to the country’s highest constitutional control court.

According to the ruler, “the classification of economic urgency is a presidential attribution” since it is the Executive that “manages and cares for the income and expenses (expenses), finances and investments of Ecuador.”

He even warned of the “enormous risk of turning the body of constitutional control into a de facto political-economic actor”, at a time when the Government has said that it will begin to face a crisis before the eventual arrival of the marine-atmospheric phenomenon of El Niño, forecast for the last quarter of the year.

Lasso denounces “legal uncertainty”

Lasso, in his letter, even assured that “the Court has opted for a high degree of legal uncertainty and lack of certainty regarding the income that the State obtains for the planning of emergencies for Ecuadorians.”

The usual regulations establish that the Legislative Assembly must process within 30 days the proposals for laws sent by the Executive as “urgent”, which must comply with the precepts of guaranteeing a balance of public finances or be issued to face an adverse economic situation.

The revelation of Lasso’s letter to the Constitutional Court occurred at a time when the country’s political actors are focused on finalizing their strategies for the proselytizing campaign ahead of the August 20 elections. EFE

