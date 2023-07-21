Home » Lasso asks the UN for support to face El Niño
Lasso asks the UN for support to face El Niño

On July 20, President Guillermo Lasso requested support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to face the possible impacts of the El Niño climate phenomenon in the coming months.

Lasso expressed the need for international cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, health, water and agriculture, during a meeting in New York with UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

For his part, Steiner expressed the willingness of the international organization to help Ecuador become a resilient economy to face various climate changes.

Lasso also had a meeting with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), of the World Bank Group, to request direct lines of credit to the private sector that can help Ecuadorian industries prepare for the arrival of El Niño.

Forecasts The El Niño phenomenon occurs without a fixed periodicity and in Ecuador is characterized by causing large floods on the Coast due to torrential rains caused by an unusual warming of the temperature of the Eastern Tropical Pacific.

According to the estimates made so far in the Pacific Ocean, an increase in temperature is recorded in a similar trend to other past episodes of El Niño. Therefore, the Government of Ecuador maintains that there is more than 80% probability of a moderate event and 56% of a severe event.

Tariff preferences

Lasso will also seek support in New York for a law to go ahead in the United States Congress, which includes Ecuador in the tariff preference agreement with the Caribbean countries.

President Lasso has been in New York since July 19, the last of the three stops on his official tour. He was first in Madrid and then in Brussels, to participate in the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) EFE

