Lasso confirms his participation as a special guest in Miss El Salvador 2023

The famous Venezuelan singer and songwriter, Lasso, recognized for his hit “Ojos Marrones”, announced that he will give a show tonight at the Miss El Salvador pageant.

“Today we play in the official Miss El Salvador pageant,” the singer said on Twitter.

The artist shared that he is already at the National Theater of San Salvador, rehearsing before the great event. Likewise, the show will be broadcast on Channel 2, at 7 pm

In the event, the new Miss El Salvador will be crowned, who will be proud to represent the country in the most important international beauty pageant, Miss Universe, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18.

