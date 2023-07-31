Home » Lasso confirms his participation as a special guest in Miss El Salvador 2023
News

Lasso confirms his participation as a special guest in Miss El Salvador 2023

by admin
Lasso confirms his participation as a special guest in Miss El Salvador 2023

The famous Venezuelan singer and songwriter, Lasso, recognized for his hit “Ojos Marrones”, announced that he will give a show tonight at the Miss El Salvador pageant.

“Today we play in the official Miss El Salvador pageant,” the singer said on Twitter.

The artist shared that he is already at the National Theater of San Salvador, rehearsing before the great event. Likewise, the show will be broadcast on Channel 2, at 7 pm

In the event, the new Miss El Salvador will be crowned, who will be proud to represent the country in the most important international beauty pageant, Miss Universe, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18.

See also  Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

You may also like

‘Poor’ tribute to Don Rodrigo de Bastidas, Founder...

In July it was again too warm in...

Defined the four best of the Azuayo Ascent

Dissidents intimidate merchant

Beijing Upgrades to Red Warning for Geological Disasters...

Lost luggage: Motorcyclists on the A1 driving the...

Nicolás Petro, son of the president of Colombia,...

Data hijacking increases in the country

Smartphone market: Big losses for almost all manufacturers...

Poverty and employment levels already suffer from an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy