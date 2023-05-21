Lasso does not yet rule out running for the Ecuadorian elections

President Guillermo Lasso has not yet ruled out appearing at the presidential election summoned in Ecuador.

Guillermo Lasso resorted last Wednesday to the so-called ‘death cross‘ in Ecuador, a mechanism that dissolves the Assembly in exchange for the resignation of the President.

According to the sources, the note published this Friday by ‘The Washington Post’ announcing that Lasso would not seek re-election does not contain “correct information”.

It has also been pointed out that it could have been due to a “translation error”.

They have reported that the President “for the moment is thinking about the needs and problems of Ecuadorians, especially security.”

President Lasso invoked on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the start of his judgment political, known as ‘cross death’.

Lasso argued that there is a “serious political crisis” derived from said process in the National Assembly, dominated by the correista opposition.

According to the President, this opposition “has as its political project the destabilization of the Government, democracy and the State.”

Lasso’s trial and death cross in Ecuador

The trial is based on an accusation for money laundering that derives from an agreement signed by the public company Flopec and that, according to the Comptroller’s Office, caused the country a loss of some 6.1 million dollars.

The contract in question is still in force, although it was signed in 2020, during the Government of Lenín Moreno, something that Lasso recalled.

Now the National Electoral Council (CNE) has a week to set new legislative and presidential elections within three months.

The main managers of the aforementioned institution are considering August 20 as the “tentative date” to call the elections.

The Ecuadorian Constitution, however, does not specify a term for this exceptional situation in the event that a second round in the presidential elections is necessary.

The president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, pointed out on Wednesday that, if there were a second round, it would initially be on October 20.