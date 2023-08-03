Lasso failed to find the formula to unlock the problems that slow down the execution of the work and public investment – ​​Diario La Hora

In the first semester of 2023, only 24.5% of the Annual Investment Plan was executed. Red tape, outdated laws and dependence on oil undermine investment.

Despite the offers of the Government, the budget execution between January and June 2023 did not advance with the speed expected by the public; and what is needed to boost an economy with stagnant private investment.

On average, in the first half of this year, 24.5% of what was established in the Annual Investment Plan (PAI) has been executed.

Only six entities with an execution greater than 40% are registered: Ministry of Government (99.9%), Ministry of Telecommunications (65.5%), Ministry of Sports (61.4%), INEC (58.7%) , Ministry of Environment (51.9%), Technical Secretariat of the Amazon Circumscription (45.8%) and Ministry of Housing (41.4%).

At the other extreme, with less than 10% execution, there are eight entities: the State Attorney General’s Office (8.8%), the Judicial Council (4.1%), the Ministry of Labor (3.7%), the Ministry of Defense (3.5%), Ministry of Economy (2.9%), Constitutional Court (0.6%), State Attorney General’s Office (0.3%) and Ministry of the Interior (0.1%).

Bernardo López, lawyer and consultant on public contracting issues, explained that Ecuador has a structural problem, which did not start with Lasso, because public contracting in Ecuador is excessively bureaucratized, does not have adequate planning and is weighed down by networks of patronage and corruption. .

“Even in the best times of the second oil boom (2010 to 2014), 50% execution of the investment budget was not reached during the first half of the year. The biggest expense always comes at the end of the year and in a hurry. There is no real career in the civil service or sufficient training to manage investment projects” he pointed out.

Until June 30, 2023, the Lasso Government executed $505.44 million of an Annual Investment Plan for a total of $2,064.70 million. This, on average, means around $84.24 million per month.

‘Better than 2019’

The Minister of Economy, Pablo Arosemena, acknowledged that the execution of public investment reached 24.5% in the first quarter of 2023; but he assured that we are much better than the 17% that was achieved between January and June 2019.

According to Arosemena, in the midst of the country’s structural problems, the government has managed to reverse the declining trend in spending on investment and public works, which had been dragging on since before the pandemic hit.

A year ago, when Arosemena took office, the execution of the investment was 15%.

Andrea González, economist and researcher on public procurement issues, pointed out that there has been an improvement in execution; but the Government has not been able to unblock a bureaucracy stuck between the fear of being observed by the Comptroller’s Office and a system in which a process can take more than 200 days, that is, more than half a year.

“A few weeks ago, the Government assured that it was working on a reform, via executive decree, to reduce and streamline these processes; but if it goes to the Constitutional Court it can come to nothing. A comprehensive change is needed in the law, but also in the culture and structure of the civil service, so that it can be spent better and faster, ”he stressed.

According to Alberto Acosta Burneo, economist and editor of Análisis Semanal, in addition to this, officials are also afraid of making decisions due to the risks posed by complaints from companies not favored by awards and audits from the Comptroller’s Office.

“Perverse incentives are created because the bureaucracy that does not decide is the one that has the least problems. The one who decides risks being questioned by the Comptroller’s Office or other instances. Given this, the strategy in line with keeping the position is not to decide, to let go to avoid problems, ”he asserted.

In addition, González recalled that part of the underlying problem is that the scarce resources that the State has are absorbed by current spending (salaries, bonuses, subsidies, debt interest, current transfers).

This current expense is barely covered by taxes and up to June 2023 it already amounted to more than $9.7 billion, that is, 19 times more than the expense accrued in investment and public works. (JS)

poor execution

Even in the years of the second oil boom, budget execution did not reach optimal levels between January and June either.

Thus, for example, in 2014, which was the year in which the maximum peak of state spending was reached in the General State Budget (PGE), the execution of investment and public works reached 36%.

The following year, between January and June 2015, without the boost of high oil prices, the execution of investment and public works fell to 34.4%.

In 2016, with the economic crisis upon us, execution between January and June fell again to 23.25%.

This evolution puts its finger on the wound of another reality that hinders public investment in the country. Since taxes are not enough to carry out works, everything depends on oil revenues and the ability of the government in power to obtain debt to finance spending.

“The oil lottery has been behind the times of higher spending on public works, but when that lottery ends, the country runs out of money to maintain the work built and invest in all the infrastructure that is needed. For this reason, since 2015 a lot of things have accumulated that have not been done and now they are weighing us down,” López concluded.