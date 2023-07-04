Lasso issues decree law of economic urgency to alleviate debts for educational loans – Diario La Hora

The decree, which will pass into the hands of the Constitutional Court, allows the elimination of coercive operations from credit history, extends partial and total remissions, and even establishes grace periods in case of unemployment.

On July 4, 2023, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, signed a decree law of economic urgency “for the benefit of citizens in coercion for educational loans”

Four laws are reformed to give financial relief to more than 6,000 people suffocated by debts that they have not been able to pay.

The main advantages of the decree law are the following:

1.- Elimination of the coactive operations report for the credit bureau. This improves the credit rating of people

2.- Extension of the benefit of total or partial debt forgiveness to the main debtor, his spouse, dependent child and relatives who suffer from a disability

3.- Remission of interest, fines and surcharges of 100% of expired processes or coercive payment plans

4.- Possibility of signing payment facility agreements for debts of up to $45,000 only with the presentation of personal guarantees

5.- If the debtor does not have a job, a grace period of six months can be accessed

Lasso said that the country needs active young people, free from ties and producing. » This decree law allows them to insert themselves into productive life without having a coercive on their backs. We not only benefit the young students, but also the mothers and fathers of the family,” he said.

Daniela Ballesteros, mother of a young debtor, said that this is the way out of a drama that some cases have been experiencing for 8 years.

Leonela Coello said that her son’s educational loan was paid normally until the pandemic, in 2020, ruined the family event business. “We need relief to pay the debts,” she added and called for the Constitutional Court to process the decree law without delay, and in a positive manner.

The decree law also opens the door so that all people who are in a coercive process can sign payment agreements, which will allow them to settle their debts and lift the precautionary measures imposed. (JS)

Educational loans have up to twice the delinquency rate than other types of loans

