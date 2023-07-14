Lasso seeks space for the “House of Ecuador in Spain”

The president of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso met, today, July 14, 2023, in Spain with the Madrid regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

He also had an appointment with the mayor of the Spanish capital, José Luís Martínez Almeida. With both authorities, the Ecuadorian Head of State commented on delivering Ecuador’s formal request for a free space for the Casa del Ecuador to operate in Spain.

This is a public-private collaboration project that seeks to establish a space in which the dissemination of Ecuadorian culture can be carried out permanently and professionally.

In addition, Lasso wants this to be a space that serves as a tourist showcase and investment in the country, according to a statement from the Ecuadorian government.

It would be a public-private collaboration project that seeks to establish a space in which the dissemination of Ecuadorian culture can be carried out permanently and professionally.

Later trip to Brussels

In the meetings with Díaz Ayuso and Martínez Almeida, Lasso discussed issues of cooperation and defense of the democratic principles “freedom and institutionality”.

Lasso is in Spain at a stop on the way to Brussels, where he will participate in the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), on July 17 and 18, 2023.

In the meeting with Díaz Ayuso, the Ecuadorian president also addressed the treatment and supply of water for cities. “The Madrid experience will be very useful for our country,” added the president.

For her part, the regional president of Madrid highlighted the “immense honor” of receiving Lasso and “talking about the plans she has in place to improve the lives of the Ecuadorian people.” “We will collaborate with him from Madrid, where so many Ecuadorians have been from Madrid since day one,” Díaz Ayuso remarked on her Twitter account.

It is a great honor to receive @LassoGuillermo in the Community of Madrid and talk about the plans that are underway to improve the life of the Ecuadorian people. We will collaborate with him from Madrid, where so many Ecuadorians have been from Madrid since day one. pic.twitter.com/bGATCQHlMC — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) July 14, 2023

In the meeting with Martínez-Almeida, Lasso referred to the decision to dissolve the Ecuadorian National Assembly to resolve the political crisis. Similarly, they discussed permanent international cooperation between the Government of Ecuador and the mayor’s office of Madrid.

Also on the need to continue strengthening ties between both territories, since approximately 430,000 Ecuadorians reside in Spain, of which about 93,000 live in the Spanish capital (EFE).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

