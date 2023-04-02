



President Guillermo Lasso announced that he will modify the decree that allows the possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense. This is part of one of the three urgent measures “to combat crime, drug trafficking and organized crime in the country,” as he announced on a national channel this Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“I feel, as you do, the concern of the

unsafety (…). Our priority is your peace of mind, ”she emphasized.

Lasso explained that the first measure is the modification of the executive decree that allows the possession and carrying of weapons. That is, in terms

general:

1. The possession and carrying of weapons for civilian use for personal defense is authorized, in accordance with the

legal requirements and regulations. And the use of pepper spray for personal defense is authorized.

2. The manufacture, registration and possession of artisan weapons is prohibited.

3. Computer controls and records will be developed.

4. The Secretary of Public Security will assume the coordination actions.

“I must comment that the private security guards will support the National Police in the

surveillance and security tasks, carrying their weapons around their posts

work,” he added.

As a second action, he continued, the Unified Command Post was formed in Guayaquil, and it will rotate

in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los Ríos that will be led by him.

The third measure is the declaration of a state of emergency in the provinces of Santa Elena and Los

Rivers; and in Zone 8 that includes the Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón cantons.