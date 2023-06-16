Home » Lasso’s decree-laws are in the last stage in the CC
Lasso’s decree-laws are in the last stage in the CC

One has to do with the Tax Reform, of May 17, 2023, and another the Investment Attraction and Promotion Law, corresponding to the 23rd of that month.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, June 15, 2023, the draft opinions on the Decrees-Law of economic urgency, sent by him Republic President, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, are ready to be analyzed in the Constitutional Court (CC).

One has to do with the tax reform, of May 17, 2023, and another the Law of Attraction and Promotion of Investments for Productive Development, corresponding to the 23rd of that month. At the moment, the judges of the CC have already issued their pronouncements and now it is expected that the president of that entity, Ali Lozada Pradosummon the nine magistrates to a plenary session to decide.

The tax reform was the first law by decree signed by the First President after decreeing the “cross death” and dissolving the Legislature. This seeks to expand the exemption ceiling based on the members of each family.

It also contemplates an increase in annual deductible expenses, which may be up to $15,294, depending on the number of family responsibilities.

With the Law of Attraction and Promotion of Investments for Productive Development, the attraction and promotion of investments for productive development is prioritized. It raises a legal and regulatory regime to promote the free zones and strengthen the special economic development zones (ZEDE). It also proposes a new approach to strengthen private, public or mixed initiatives with the advantages.

