Lasso’s new tax reform aims to increase deductions for personal expenses up to $15,200 per year

The Minister of Economy, Pablo Arosemena, explained that it seeks to implement a new and sensitive system with Ecuadorian families. The project would be sent next Monday to the Assembly.

During a presentation, within the First Congress of Economy and Banking, the Minister of Economy, Pablo Arosemena, gave some clues about the new tax reform that the Government of Lasso is preparing.

Arosemena said that, thanks to the fiscal order, space can be generated to reduce taxes and tax burdens on Ecuadorian families. » Tax reduction must be offset or fiscally responsible. For several months we have been working on a new and sensitive scheme with the burdens of the families », she pointed out.

In essence, the Lasso government will propose a project where deductions for personal expenses are increased up to $15,200 per year. The proposal, according to the minister, will be adjusted to the needs of households and seeks to create a tax culture.

» A scheme that is not to go back but to advance. Next Monday it will be taken to the Assembly. The Government’s vision has always been to lower taxes to reactivate the economy; but in a responsible manner,” Arosemena asserted.

There are still no further details in the new bill that the Government has in its hands; but Minister Arosemena assured that the line of tax cuts that were made at the beginning of 2023 is followed, which include the drop of the Foreign Currency Outflow Tax (ISD) to 2% at the end of this year.

Currently, after the first Lasso tax reform, approved at the end of 2021, the maximum value that can be projected for personal expenses is the equivalent of seven Basic Family Baskets. In other words, the sum of the expenses presented to the SRI must reach up to $5,327 per year. / The time

