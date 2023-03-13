After two weeks of presentations and public hearings in the legislature, there have been few changes to the text of the National Development Plan (PND). However, there have been many discussions about the extraordinary powers requested by President Gustavo Petro, but there is still no consensus on the matter. Some of the congressmen in charge of preparing the presentation confirmed that the monetary transfer programs created by the PND, such as Renta Ciudadana and Hambre Cero, already have the endorsement of the Ministry of Finance and that no additional support will be included. against the Medium Term Fiscal Framework.

In the project established for the 2022-2026 period, the PND will have an amount of $1,154 billion and will be focused on 5 axes.

Last week, some of the speakers announced that more than half of the Plan has already been studied, in order to deliver the first paper. This was stated by Olga Lucía Velásquez, representative to the Chamber of the Alianza Verde party.

The representative for the Democratic Center, Cristián Garcés, announced that there are already close to 2,000 proposals filed. “A technical discussion is taking place where there are more than 1,700 proposals filed where the president of the Third Commission has reported that the party that presents the most is the Historical Pact. The work is demanding, but with seriousness and responsibility the debate between the speakers is taking place, many changes are being made to it”.

It was learned that one of the articles that has already been eliminated was number 50, which seeks to change the ministry to the National Police.

“The National Government, through the Ministries of National Defense, the Interior and Justice and the National Police, within the framework of the police transformation process, will promote a new institutional architecture of the National Police, which will include the review of its transfer to a ministry that guarantees the strengthening of its civil character”, reads the articles.

Endorsements

On the other hand, the representatives pointed out that no social program will be executed that does not have the endorsement of the Ministry of Finance, such as citizen income and zero hunger, they are limited by the fact that they depend on the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework.

The representatives agreed that the debate on article 298 of the National Development Plan, which seeks to grant extraordinary powers to President Gustavo Petro, will take place today.

Likewise, since last Friday it was known that the coordinators of the discussion will be senators Carlos Alberto Benavides (Historical Pact), Liliana Bitar Castilla (Conservative Party) and Karina Espinosa Oliver (Liberal Party).

The predominance of the Conservative Party among the speaker coordinators is striking. Like the Historical Pact, they have coordinators in the Senate and the Chamber.

In the case of the Chamber, the speaker coordinators are Armando Antonio Zabaraín (Conservative), José Alberto Tejada (Historical Pact) and Wilmer Yair Castellanos (Green Alliance), and the regular speakers are Irma Luz Herrera (Mira), Wilmer Yesid Guerrero (Liberal Party), Wilmer Carrillo (U Party), Sandra Aristizábal (Liberal Party), Christian Garcés (Democratic Center), Wilder Escobar and Karen Manrique (victims seat).

Key aspects

On the other hand, the interdisciplinary Center for Development Studies (Cider) of the

Universidad de los Andes, published a report in which key aspects of the Plan.

Jairo Santander, a Cider professor, says that there are meta planning elements to take into account to understand the particularities. The first is the starting point in recognizing that this is an unfair society that has generated social unrest and that it is necessary to change the social structure to achieve a better development scenario.

“In this, I believe that there is a very important change with the previous PND, not only with that of the previous Government, to the extent that they recognize the validity of the structure and the current social order, and tend to a considerable improvement in search of better well-being. In this plan it is recognized that the basis of the non-achievements achieved is that it is the same social structure that leads to a scenario of deprivation of well-being and rights for a large part of the population”, says the academic.

In the Cider report, it is explained that macro stability is sought that, despite the fact that it tends towards healthy and stable financesalso seeks a macro stability functional to social transformation, mainly to the transformation of the productive system and the energy matrix.

It indicates that among the positive aspects is the intersectoral approach consigned in the transformations, which provides a new way of planning that is less fragmented. and concentrated on large-scale strategic bets that seek this social reorganization in pursuit of greater well-being. It is important that in this scenario the NDPs return to play that leading role of great guides, of where society should go, which it had lost due to the micromanagement of previous plans.

critical look

Likewise, it recognizes that the vision of human security that is in the second axis of transformation, where security is not only a matter of protection of life and property, but is one of broad and comprehensive human security, which associates social protection factors, economic factors, capacity and security factors and access to justice.

Among the aspects that require a critical look, the Cider report says that the indicators and their relationship with the catalysts and main ideas of each transformation axis are not well related. Many of the transformation ideas do not have clear indicators that allow to observe in the evaluation in four years, to see if the transformation was carried out adequately or not.

There is also the absence of robust diagnoses and the lack of indicators that make it possible to demonstrate what the PND identifies, cAs the problems to change in the transformation of the social structure. Only a couple of axes of transformation, that of productive transformation and that of regional convergence, have some indicators that allow us to be clear about why these transformations are needed.

He points out that this is a blueprint full of generalized ideas that could have been better supported by evidence to tell us why that problem or transformation needs to be solved.

The analysis maintains that some goals fall far short given the aspirations of the plan itself, that is, in relation to the central objectives of the Government, such as greater equity, less deforestation or better ecosystem conservation, better access to justice. The indicators are very timid, for example, the fight against deforestation, the four-year goal is to reduce it by 20%, which is a fairly limited act.

The academic assures that the other scenario where I also see a very timid action despite the fact that the plan itself recognizes its importance, is on the issue of access to justice, which is very diffuse, both in indicators and in actions.

Greater clarity with clean alternatives

There needs to be more clarity between what planning the territory around water implies and what this implies in relation to the development of clean economic alternatives. It is constantly mentioned that ordering the territory implies the need to generate clean production, but it is not given to understand why or why, or what this relationship implies in seeking a much more stable social order.

The productive transformation without a place is very important, it is one of the central elements together with the change of the energy matrix constantly mentioned in the PND, but it leaves a great gap in the understanding of technological change and the type of technological transformation that is required in the current global context.