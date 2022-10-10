In the latest government council of ministers chaired by Mario Draghi, the prime minister wished to thank the ministers by highlighting that “the merit” of the results and the work done that made “Italy a leading player in Europe and in the world” is ” of your enthusiasm, of your professionalism, of your spirit of collaboration – between you, with the other organs of the State, with the local authorities ».

The Council of Ministers today approved the Budget Planning Document for 2023. In line with the approval of the Update Note to the Economics and Finance Document, which is limited to the analysis of current trends and the trend forecasts for the Italian economy and public finance, the document includes the main lines of action under current legislation and the related effects on macroeconomic and public finance indicators for the next year.

The CDM also approved the reform for the non self-sufficient elderly. “A rule of law – writes the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando on Facebook – with which not only for the first time the social, economic and cultural value of the season of elderly life is affirmed, but which provides for actions for the promotion of active aging , to strengthen the Leps for the non self-sufficient elderly, to give support and assistance to the families who take care of them. A reform of which I had sent an organic proposal already in January – he remembers – and which I wanted to include among those qualifying for the NRP with the aim of making the system of care for the elderly population adequate. An opportunity for civil progress for our country and a priority for the political agenda ».

Here is the complete text of Draghi’s greeting: «I want to thank all of you for the work you have done in this year and a half. You have faced a pandemic, an economic crisis, an energy crisis, the return of war in Europe. You organized the vaccination campaign, wrote and launched the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, approved a huge number of economic support measures.From the organization of the G20 summits to the immediate and convinced support for Ukraine, you have made Italy a protagonist in Europe and in the world. The merit is of your enthusiasm, your professionalism, your spirit of collaboration – among you, with other state bodies, with local authorities. National unity is, inevitably, an exceptional experience, which occurs only in moments of profound crisis. Maintaining it, as you have done, for many months, requires maturity, a sense of the state, and also a good deal of patience. Citizens expected a lot from you – and you served them best. You can be proud of what you have done, of the results you have achieved, of the projects you have started and that others will be able to complete. In a few weeks, the new executive will sit on these benches, an expression of the result of the elections that have just been held. I renew my invitation to facilitate an orderly transition, which will allow those who will come to get to work immediately. We owe it to the institutions we were part of, but above all we owe it to the citizens. Governments pass, Italy remains.

Thank you”.