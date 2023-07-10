Last Chance to Claim Your Tax Refund: Deadline Approaching for 1.5 Million Americans

Millions of Americans Risk Losing Unclaimed Tax Refunds

As the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect individuals and families across the United States, there are still approximately 1.5 million people who have not claimed their tax refunds, potentially losing out on up to $900.00 USD each. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has urged eligible individuals to take immediate action to ensure they receive the economic benefit they are entitled to.

The IRS clarified that the reason these individuals have not yet received their tax refund is because they have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns. With an average refund amount of $893.00 USD, this financial assistance is far from negligible, particularly during these challenging times.

The deadline to claim these unclaimed tax refunds is fast approaching on July 17th. However, taxpayers must first file their 2019 tax returns to be eligible for the refund. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized the urgency by stating, “Time is running out for those people who might have a refund pending.”

It is crucial for taxpayers to be aware that they have a three-year period to file and claim past tax refunds. Failure to submit their tax returns within this timeframe results in the funds becoming the property of the United States Department of the Treasury. However, due to the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, the IRS has made an exception for the year-end report.

In addition to potential tax refunds, low- and moderate-income working taxpayers should also consider the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which provides financial assistance. During the fiscal year 2019, this tax credit amounted to an average of $6,557.00 USD. Those eligible for the EITC have until July 17th to claim it when filing their 2019 tax return.

The IRS continues to encourage individuals who may have missed filing their taxes during the pandemic to act promptly and not miss out on their last chance to claim a substantial refund. With the deadline just around the corner, it is essential for eligible taxpayers to seize this opportunity and secure the financial support they are entitled to.

As July 17th approaches, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize filing their 2019 tax returns to avoid losing out on potential tax refunds. The IRS stands ready to assist anyone in need of guidance or further information to ensure they receive the economic benefit they deserve.

