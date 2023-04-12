The construction work around the Steinlach Bridge should be completed in a few weeks. This was announced by the city of Tübingen on Wednesday. Until then, there is still asphalt work to be done on the new bridge and in the connecting areas. The intersection of Poststrasse and Friedrichstrasse will also have a new road surface. The milling work for this will begin on Friday, April 21, while traffic is still running, and will end by Saturday, April 22, at 3 p.m.

The subsequent asphalt work is to be completed during the night and on Sunday and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, April 24, so that traffic is disrupted as little as possible. However, residents have to reckon with the noise of construction machinery and unpleasant odors. During this time, the intersection is completely closed, cars are diverted via Europaplatz (ZOB). The Neckar car park can be reached at any time via Europaplatz and Karlstrasse. In this phase, the return journey is only possible via the Neckar bridge in the direction of Lustnau.

Once the asphalt work is complete, the Poststrasse will be reopened. In return, Friedrichstrasse between the Ibis Hotel and the Blue Tower will be completely closed up to the B28 and completely re-asphalted by the end of May. During this period, access to Bismarckstrasse is only possible via Kusterdinger Strasse. If you want to walk in the direction of the Zinser triangle, you will be guided past the Ibis hotel and can use the footpath over the new Steinlach bridge.

In the course of the construction work, the traffic island on the Blue Bridge will be restored. All traffic islands are planted with a mixture of perennials and a black locust (Robinia pseudoacacia), which can cope well with a dry climate.

www.tuebingen.de/neubau-steinlachbruecke