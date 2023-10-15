Last day of ‘A la carte Fest’ in Santa Marta Bay

This Sunday, October 15, is the last day of the fast food festival ‘A la carte Fest’ in Santa Marta in its second version, which began on the 13th of this month.

Located in the Camellón de la Bahía event square and with a wide gastronomic offer, ‘A la carte fest’ culminates today with a successful balance. The doors open to the public on this last day from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am.

You might be interested in: Magdalena prepares for the ll Coffee Harvest Festival

This is how you experience the fast food festival in Santa Marta Bay: ‘A La Carta Fest’ 🍟🍕🌯🍔 pic.twitter.com/bkeaePXgn5 — El Informador Santa Marta (@ElInformador_SM) October 15, 2023

Paola Narváez, Executive Director of Acodrés Magdalenahe stated in an interview with HE INFORMER that: “in this second fast food festival we are going to delight all palates with the best fast food restaurants in the city. There are three days to enjoy the better gastronomy in family. The entrance costs 1,000 pesos. It is something symbolic and also for capacity control. All restaurants have products starting at $16,000 pesos. We invite everyone to come to Camellón to enjoy the activities and food offered by the 15 restaurants“, said.

You may be interested in: Home ‘Héroes Fest’, the country’s main entrepreneurship festival

Share this: Facebook

X

