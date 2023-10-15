Home » Last day of ‘A la carte Fest’ in Santa Marta Bay
News

Last day of ‘A la carte Fest’ in Santa Marta Bay

by admin
This Sunday, October 15, is the last day of the fast food festival ‘A la carte Fest’ in Santa Marta in its second version, which began on the 13th of this month.

Located in the Camellón de la Bahía event square and with a wide gastronomic offer, ‘A la carte fest’ culminates today with a successful balance. The doors open to the public on this last day from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Paola Narváez, Executive Director of Acodrés Magdalenahe stated in an interview with HE INFORMER that: “in this second fast food festival we are going to delight all palates with the best fast food restaurants in the city. There are three days to enjoy the better gastronomy in family. The entrance costs 1,000 pesos. It is something symbolic and also for capacity control. All restaurants have products starting at $16,000 pesos. We invite everyone to come to Camellón to enjoy the activities and food offered by the 15 restaurants“, said.

