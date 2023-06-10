Last day of school, Ata lights fireworks in a school parking lot: reported

Yesterday afternoon, an unusual event disturbed the tranquility of a school in Naples. The agents of the General Prevention office intervened at the disposal of the operations center, responding to a report of ignition and explosion of fireworks at the school.

Arriving at the scene, the policemen were approached by the principal of the institute, who provided a detailed account of the incident. According to the principal, shortly before the arrival of the police, a school employee had caused the explosion of several batteries of fireworks in the parking lot of the institute.

The agents, therefore, immediately set out on the trail of the alleged perpetrator. After locating and identifying him, it turned out that the man was, in fact, a member of the school’s staff.

Following the accident, the collaborator was reported for dangerous ignitions and explosions. His imprudence not only jeopardized the safety of the institution, but also caused great concern and bewilderment among students and staff.