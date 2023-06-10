Home » Last day of school, Ata lights fireworks in a school parking lot: reported
News

Last day of school, Ata lights fireworks in a school parking lot: reported

by admin
Last day of school, Ata lights fireworks in a school parking lot: reported

Yesterday afternoon, an unusual event disturbed the tranquility of a school in Naples. The agents of the General Prevention office intervened at the disposal of the operations center, responding to a report of ignition and explosion of fireworks at the school.

Arriving at the scene, the policemen were approached by the principal of the institute, who provided a detailed account of the incident. According to the principal, shortly before the arrival of the police, a school employee had caused the explosion of several batteries of fireworks in the parking lot of the institute.

The agents, therefore, immediately set out on the trail of the alleged perpetrator. After locating and identifying him, it turned out that the man was, in fact, a member of the school’s staff.

Following the accident, the collaborator was reported for dangerous ignitions and explosions. His imprudence not only jeopardized the safety of the institution, but also caused great concern and bewilderment among students and staff.

See also  Ferretti Group relaunches on Pershing with a new GTX sports line

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy