Monday, October 24th is the last day to ask INPS for the “Contribution to support the expenses related to psychotherapy sessions”, the so-called “Psychologist Bonus”. This is a measure aimed at supporting people in conditions of anxiety, stress, depression and psychological fragility, due to the Covid 19 pandemic emergency and the consequent socio-economic crisis, who are in a position to benefit from a psychotherapeutic path. The amount varies depending on the ISEE (the benefit is intended for citizens requesting an ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euros). However, there is a maximum of 600 euros per person.

Faced with the boom in applications – according to a recent update, over 340 thousand requests have arrived at INPS so far (60% of these concern under 30s) – little more than one in ten requests can be satisfied given that the resources, even after the new funds arrived with the latest aid decree, they are not enough for such a large audience. led to an increase in funds for a total of 25 million euros, thanks to the greater resources introduced with the Aid Decree bis in force from 1 August 2022. On balance, the resources will be enough for about 4,1,500 Italians, that is 12% of those who made request.

How to apply

The request must be sent electronically to the social security institution. You can access the “Contribution for psychotherapy sessions” service which can be reached from the home page of the site, following the path “Services and services”, “Services”, “Access point to non-retirement benefits”. To access the procedure it is necessary to have at least level II SPID, CIE or CNS credentials. You can also apply through the multi-channel contact center service accessible from the landline free of charge at the toll-free number 803.164 or from the mobile network at the number 06.164164 for a fee according to the rate established by your telephone operator. The application window opened on July 25th.

The next step: the rankings

The next step, once the window to apply to INPS is closed, is to draw up the final regional / provincial rankings (in the case of Trento and Bolzano) for the assignment of the benefit. Everything happens within budget limits.

The criteria

The respective regional / provincial rankings will take into account the Isee value and, with the same Isee value, the order of presentation. Once the budget limit has been exceeded, no further applications can be financed, without prejudice to the possible reassignment of unused resources (Article 5, paragraph 10, of the interministerial decree of 31 May 2022) or a possible subsequent increase in the budget with additional state resources or regional to be transferred to the Institute. The completion of the ranking will be communicated with a message from the social security institution.