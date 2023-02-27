PUBLIC EDUCATION – Until 3 March 2023 on the new website www.comune.fe.it/edufe the submission of applications for infant-toddler centres, kindergartens and spaces for children





There will still be time until Friday 3 March 2023 to carry out the online registrations ai educational services for children aged 0-6 in the Municipality of Ferrara (nursery schools, kindergartens and children’s spaces) for the educational year 2023/2024. Applications for enrollment can be completed and forwarded exclusively via the online procedure from the web page www.comune.fe.it/edufe connecting to registration portal [email protected] (which can be accessed with Spid or electronic identity card).

To date I am already 372 applications for enrollment in municipal infant-toddler centers received from families residing in the Municipality of Ferrara e 20 those arriving from non-resident families. While 338 are applications for enrollment in municipal nursery schools from resident families e 5 from non-resident families.

The publication of the provisional ranking of enrollment applications is expected by 7 April 2023with the possibility of presenting appeals by 12 April and publication of the final ranking by 18 April 2023.

There are several novelties introduced by the municipal administration for the next educational year, in response to the needs of families. Among these, a new section for very young children (10 places for children aged 3-12 months) thanks to agreement with private individuals which, overall, they make available 68 nursery places, guaranteeing the public offer even in areas where there are no municipally managed services. It will also be possible to use, from the beginning of next year, by requesting it at the time of registration, of the extension of the opening hours (from 5 to 6 pm) of the nursery schools and kindergartens ‘Ponte’ and ‘Pacinotti’. This possibility, launched on an experimental basis last November, was introduced for answer to the requests received from the families themselves, in terms of reconciling life and work times.

Among the novelties also theextended to five days per week of the timetable opening of the two child spaces municipal Little House and Little Cranes, for which respectively 12 and 16 places will be available. The extension will make it possible to guarantee more complete attendance for families who require a part-time service (children’s spaces are services for children aged 1 to 3 open only in the morning, without lunch).

“Childhood services – underlines the municipal councilor for public education and family policies Dorothy Kusiak – they play a fundamental role in the upbringing of children, through concrete support in reconciling parents’ life and work times and as an educational context capable of stimulating the development of all children’s potential. The development of the childcare system is one of the most important objectives of the municipal administration of Ferrara and is also reflected in the innovations introduced with the aim of expanding the services and making them increasingly functional to the needs of families and guaranteeing well-being of the little ones. The offer of places available has also increased thanks to the public-private synergy which makes 68 nursery places available, with particular attention to areas where there are no municipally managed services and the growing demand for access to nursery schools by children very young under one year of age. Reconciling life requires ever greater efforts on the part of families whose parents work and it is for this reason that the possibility of requesting an after-school service will also be guaranteed in some complexes. These are important opportunities that add up to a series of reorganization and qualification initiatives for educational activities already put in place to promote the development and enhancement of services that welcome our youngest citizens”.

Another novelty is the new website, already active, of the educational and school services of the Municipality of Ferrara www.comune.fe.it/edufea new web space inserted in the institutional portal and completely renewed and updated, which will replace the old one www.edufe.it. Like the portal of the Municipality, this new edufe was also conceived in compliance with the Agid guidelines for the Municipalities, it is accessible and optimized to be viewed on any type of device (telephones, tablets, PCs, etc.)

On the new site www.comune.fe.it/edufe you will find all the information useful to families on the subject of educational services for 0-6 years and school services (transport, canteen, pre-school, etc.), also including all the private offers, with a view to an integrated system of local services. The site is still under construction but will be completed in the next few weeks: until then, both the old and new site will always be updated.

These i municipal nestsfor children aged 0 to 3 (and the relative places available for the year 2023/24) for which online registrations can be submitted: Costa (12 small children + 33 medium/large); Pinwheels (12 small + 21 medium/large); Neruda (12 small + 21 medium/large); Garden (12 small + 17 medium/large); Rampari (22 medium/large); Leopards (12 small + 21 medium/large); Cavallari (8 small + 14 medium/large); Cherry (12 small + 13 medium/large); Gobetti (12 small + 8 medium/large); Train (12 small + 10 medium/large); Sunflowers (12 small + 17 medium/large); Bridge (12 small + 16 medium/large); Pacinotti (12 small + 6 medium/large); Daisies (12 small); Willow (12 small + 1 medium/large), Child space Little House (12 places available for those born between 01/10/2021 and 09/30/2022) and children’s area Little Cranes (16 places available for those born between 01/01/2021 and 03/31/2022), for a total of 412 places available in 2023/24 between small and medium/large.

These the municipal preschoolsfor children aged 3 to 5 (and the relative places available for next year) for which online registrations can be submitted: Aquilone (29 places), Satellite (27 places), Neruda (17 places), Casa del bambino (51 places), Mongolfiera (21 places), Gobetti (21 places), Jovine (12 places), Ponte (21 places), Pacinotti (32 places), Margherite (6 places), for a total of 237 places available in 2023/24.

These the private facilities Of the territory with places in agreement available for children from 0 to 3 years: Arcobaleno educational center (3 places), Mamy education (7 places), Maria Immacolata (2 places), Pedriali nursery (2 places), San Vincenzo (10 places), Smiling (2 places), Cif (6 places), Carlo Lega – Cif (13 places), Braghini Rossetti (7 places), Don Dioli (12 places), Beata Chiara Nanettti (2 places), San Vincenzo e Anastasio (2 places), for a total of 68 places available in 2023/24.

>> They have to ask the question: families requesting a new enrollment in nursery school or nursery school or transfer from nursery school to nursery school or from nursery school to nursery school.

>> They don’t have to ask the question: families of children already enrolled who intend to confirm their place in the same nursery or kindergarten.

To receive information and problems relating to the compilation of the applications, you can contact Single Point for access to educational and school services by writing to the address [email protected] or call the following numbers: 0532 418148, 0532 418153, 0532 418159 from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 12.30, Tuesday and Thursday also from 14.30 to 16.30.

For help completing applications you can contact the Open Workshop Ex Teatro Verdi, via Castelnuovo10, by appointment by calling no. 345 7057593 or by sending an email to [email protected]

