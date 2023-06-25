Last ditch effort for IMF deal, decision to impose additional taxes of 215 billion

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while speaking in the National Assembly said that the government has accepted the proposal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to impose new taxes of 215 billion rupees, but the burden of these taxes is on the poor. It will not affect the class, will reduce the ongoing expenditure by 85 billion rupees, the 85 billion cut will not affect the development budget, salary, pension, all the changes have been included in the budget book.

He said that pensions are being abolished in more than one institution, he has conducted detailed negotiations with the IMF for the last 3 days and is praying for its success, the revenue target of FBR is 9415 billion. has been done, the State Bank has lifted the ban on imports and is now trying to increase foreign exchange reserves.

Ishaq Dar said that the ban on imports has been lifted, super tax is indispensable to increase tax revenue, super tax is imposed on high income earners, 1 percent super tax on companies with annual profit of Rs 15 to 20 crore. To be imposed, 2% super tax will be levied on companies with annual profit of Rs 20 to 25 crore, 3 percent on companies with profit of Rs 25 to 30 crore, and 4 percent super tax on companies earning profit of Rs 30 to 35 crore. Accordingly, 6% super tax will be levied on companies earning 35 to 40 crores of profit per annum.

Ishaq Dar said that the withholding rate of income tax on bonus share profits will remain at 15%, the federal government has got limited authority on petroleum products, the government will only get the authority to increase the levy by 10 rupees on petrol and diesel.

Ishaq Dar said that because of the situation in the country, import restrictions were imposed, the State Bank has withdrawn the restrictions related to LCs. It is proposed to spend 466 billion rupees for BISP, the amount allocated for the defense budget. will be released on

