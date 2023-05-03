“Last Empire” Production Notes

Last Empire is produced by the Turin production companies Filmine and Acting Out and supported by the Film Commission Torino Piemonte. Together with documentary filmmaker and cinematographer Danilo Monte, these realities have created a powerful and ambitious work of fiction. The team that made it is made up, among others, of the producer Valerio Valente, the screenwriter Alessandro Aniballi, the DoP Stefania Bona and the editor Fabio Bobbio, all characterized by being hybrid professional figures with at least one directorial film to their credit . Furthermore, in Last Empire, the Moroccan poet Mohamed Amine Bour and the health director Alessandra Rosa make their debut as actors.