Funeral in Sedico for the 21 year old from Belluno who drowned in Lake Como

Gigi Sosso

September 10, 2022

IF I SAY. The last farewell, between songs and biblical readings, to Favor Igboh. Many friends, members of the Nigerian and Pentecostal community of Padua at the funeral of the 21-year-old who died in Lake Como. The funeral rite took place in the hall of the Evangelical Church of Sedico and, on the stage, shepherds from Belluno and Padua alternated, alongside local musicians or from other communities. Not a party, but a very different moment from the funeral, which the people of Belluno are used to. Favor Igboh arrived in via Cal de Messa in a white wooden box topped with three red roses, together with father Ernest and mother Constance. The body was cremated.

