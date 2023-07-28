“Last generation”: 142 cases of attacks on members of the protest group

Germany report

142 trials for attacks on “Last Generation”

With robust physical effort, a protester in Dresden is pulled off the street. The demonstrators wear masks with the portraits of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (left) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz

There are plenty of videos of this on social networks: Annoyed car or truck drivers violently attack members of the “Last Generation” group who paralyze traffic. According to a report, law enforcement authorities are therefore investigating 142 cases.

According to RBB research, far more than 100 investigations have been initiated nationwide against drivers or passers-by because of attacks on members of the “Last Generation” group. 47 law enforcement agencies responded to a query from “rbb24 Recherche” and reported a total of 142 investigations (as of July 20), of which 99 were in the capital Berlin alone.

In most cases, it is a matter of assault. Other allegations are coercion and insult. 70 procedures have not yet been completed, and penal orders have been requested in two cases.

According to the information, it is about a man who tried to light an activist’s hand with a lighter during a blockade at Hermannplatz in Berlin. In the second case, according to RBB, a suspect had torn an activist off the street even though she was already stuck.

According to the report, the Berlin public prosecutor examines in all cases whether the violent attacks can also be classified as self-defence. That way they wouldn’t be punishable. So far, however, this has not been the case in any case.

Since 2022, the “Last Generation” has been drawing attention to the consequences of climate change with regular sit-ins on the streets, but also with other actions. The climate activists are also the focus of the police and public prosecutors themselves. This involves different facts such as damage to property, coercion or resistance to law enforcement officials. According to information from the past week, around 2,000 such cases have landed at the Berlin public prosecutor’s office.

