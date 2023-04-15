Essen.

Climate activists have stuck themselves at the intersection of Kruppstrasse and Hindenburgstrasse and are disrupting traffic. Drivers sometimes react aggressively.

Activists from the climate group “Last Generation” stuck themselves on the corner of Kruppstrasse and Hindenburgstrasse on Friday afternoon and managed to at least disrupt traffic. It is the first action of this kind in Essen, which is already part of the agenda in cities like Berlin.

The police are on site with a large contingent. An officer asked the activists to clear the street by 6 p.m. at the latest. Since they are glued, it wasn’t that easy.

One of the busiest intersections in Essen

The Hindenburgstraße/Kruppstraße/Bismarckstraße intersection is one of the busiest in Essen, especially during the morning and late afternoon rush hours. The “main gluers” are two men and a woman who are sitting on one of the lanes of Kruppstrasse in the direction of Holsterhausen, where cars coming from the A 40 have to pass.













In addition to the blockers, there are also non-adhesive propagandists who draw attention to their political concerns on the side of the road. Photo: Uwe Möller / FUNKE Photo Services

The cars, guided by the police, were initially able to simply drive past the blockers. A driver yells: “You idiots!” The police then quickly block the A 40 exit Essen-Stadtmitte in the direction of Duisburg, which also takes a lot of the wind out of the sails of the action, since hardly any cars are now arriving at the blocked lane. The stickers were therefore not placed particularly effectively, because there was never a lot of traffic jams.

“Whoa, but Essen really is a crass city”

With a brush, sunflower oil, wooden spatulas and a lot of patience, the police officers try to get Malte’s activist hands off the road. Photo: Johannes Pusch

There are a total of nine activists who identify themselves as such with their orange vests. Next to the three on Kruppstrasse, a woman has glued herself to a zebra crossing – but very close to the edge of the road in the direction of Bismarckstrasse. Two female police officers stand around them so that the cars can pass safely.

The other activists stand or sit, drawing attention to themselves with posters. Meanwhile, passers-by have little understanding of the action. “This is a right concern, but the wrong way,” says a woman who wishes to remain anonymous. In many cases, however, the blockers are met with sheer incomprehension and even rude insults. A number of drivers and motorcyclists who pass the group in the unblocked lanes honk their horns or let their engines roar in anger. One of the activists commented: “Whoa, Essen is really a bad city.”

Malte Nierobisch, 19-year-old climate activist from Bottrop, in his element. Photo: Johannes Pusch

Malte (19) from Bottrop is also back

Also present is Malte Nierobisch from Bottrop, who is well-known in the scene: “Civil disobedience is necessary in order to exert unignorable pressure on the government,” says the 19-year-old, who stuck himself to the road with a mixture of sand and superglue – with a spray, which should ensure a faster hardening of the mixture. The other activists only chose superglue.

After 6 p.m., a police officer finally declared the unannounced action over and asked them to leave the street again. But because of the adhesive, this initially has no effect. Then the police, once again increased in number, begin the laborious procedure to get the three main stickers off the street. It was pretty cool: “I take it you’re not allergic to sunflower oil?” asks an official.

Around 7 p.m., two of the three people stuck are free thanks to oil and wooden spatulas, only Malte, the young man with the sand mixture, is difficult to separate from Kruppstrasse. At 7:30 p.m., Malte’s sand castle is removed from the asphalt with a hammer.

Conclusion of the action: Nobody was injured, around 40 police officers were busy for hours, some drivers had blood pressure, and whether the climate issue has progressed a step further must remain open here. Four of the nine had to go to the police station, accused of coercion and violation of the assembly law.

The climate group also wants to put pressure on the mayor with blockades

So far, the “Last Generation”, so called because they feared some kind of climate change-related apocalypse, had been content with less spectacular actions in Essen, such as protests in front of the RWE headquarters. The blockade action is justified with the intention of putting pressure on the mayors of cities. These should help to completely end the use of fossil raw materials by 2030. Mayors who cooperated with the blockers were rewarded with a promise that their cities would be spared from blockades.

