Last minute appointments in Pastaza

In the morning hours of this Monday, May 15, the Pastaza prefecture woke up with new appointments to the labor code. The former Director of Human Talent summons these people to sign a new contract so that they remain with an indefinite contract in the Human Talent offices.

Jaime Guevara ex-Prefect of Pastaza.

Through signed trades, the following was established: The signing of a new contract for activity and regulars, evidences the continuity and stability of their services, making the employment relationship indefinite in accordance with article 14 of the Labor Code. Therefore, taking into account what is established in article 33 of the Constitution of the Republic, which states:

“Work is a right and a duty 363al. and an economic right, source of personal fulfillment and base of the economy. The State will guarantee workers full respect for their dignity, a decent life, fair remunerations, the performance of a healthy and freely chosen or accepted job and. 1 Article 5 of the Labor Code provides: “Judicial and administrative officials are obliged to provide workers with timely and due protection for the guarantee and effectiveness of their rights.”

In this regard, the work contracts signed by Messrs. Patiño Calderon Jose Luis who started working on January 9, 2023 with the position of Sound Assistant, Jami Yacelga Hamilton Luis who started working on January 9, 2023 with the position of Dispatcher of Vehicles, Rivera Galarza Segundo Javier who started working on January 12, 2023 with the position of Machinery Assistant, Curay Arias Kevin Andres who started working on January 9, 2023 with the position of Warehouse Assistant, Santi Licuy Geovanny who I started working on January 9, 2023 with the position of Worker and Gulliber Israel who started working on January 6, 2023 with the position of Warehouse Assistant, with a trial period of 90 days, etc.