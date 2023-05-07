Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

In the final match of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand, New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visiting New Zealand team has already won the ODI series by 4-0, but by winning today’s match, the Pakistan team can complete a clean sweep against New Zealand for the second time. Both the teams have achieved this feat once in the five match series against each other. Pakistan won the series 5-0 against New Zealand under the leadership of Inzamam-ul-Haq in 2003, while the New Zealand team under the leadership of Kane Williamson won the series 5-0 against Pakistan in 2018 after 15 years. Pakistan has a golden opportunity to take this revenge only after five years. With a win in today’s match, Pakistan can win the series against New Zealand by 0-5 for the second time.