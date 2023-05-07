Home » Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
News

Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

by admin
Last ODI. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

In the final match of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand, New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visiting New Zealand team has already won the ODI series by 4-0, but by winning today’s match, the Pakistan team can complete a clean sweep against New Zealand for the second time. Both the teams have achieved this feat once in the five match series against each other. Pakistan won the series 5-0 against New Zealand under the leadership of Inzamam-ul-Haq in 2003, while the New Zealand team under the leadership of Kane Williamson won the series 5-0 against Pakistan in 2018 after 15 years. Pakistan has a golden opportunity to take this revenge only after five years. With a win in today’s match, Pakistan can win the series against New Zealand by 0-5 for the second time.

See also  Villagrande rule: Zandegiacomo Cella will remain president

You may also like

Perspective. Council of Bogotá: this is how the...

Football fans arrested in Amsterdam for anti-Semitism |...

Gustavo Petro blames international sanctions for the poverty...

US spy satellites approach others from China creating...

More energy efficiency through modernization – waz.de

MP requested house arrest for Ernesto Paraqueima

Prince Harry arrived alone at the coronation of...

Obligation to actively use the beSt (BFH)

Haining Municipal Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau takes...

Will the world know what love is?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy