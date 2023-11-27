Last week of flights to Nicaragua from Cuba in November (+ calendar)

The Future of Flights from Cuba to Nicaragua in Doubt

The well-known route used by many Cubans to reach the southern border of the United States via Nicaragua could be in jeopardy as the North American government is taking measures to potentially eliminate it. This could mean that the flights from Cuba to Nicaragua in November might be among the last ones offered for this purpose.

Currently, the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana is the only airport with direct connections to the Nicaraguan capital, Managua. Regional airline Aruba Airlines is set to continue operating three weekly flights to Managua during this last week of November. Flights will depart on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, but with different schedules. On Mondays, the flight will depart at 5:45 pm local time, and on Thursdays and Saturdays, it will depart at 11:15 am.

Another option for travel from Cuba to Nicaragua is through the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, with flights available from Monday to Saturday, except on Wednesdays. These flights leave Caracas, make a stop in Havana, and then arrive in Managua. Return flights also depart from Managua to Caracas on the same days.

However, recent concerns expressed by the US government about the increase in flights to Nicaragua, which allow for the irregular transportation of migrants from Cuba and other nations like Haiti and Venezuela, have led to restrictions on visas for businessmen and airline owners involved in these connections. As a result, airlines such as Air Century and Sky High have discontinued these routes.

As the North American government continues to take measures around this immigration route, the future of flights from Cuba to Nicaragua remains uncertain. It is important for travelers to stay updated on the flight schedule, especially for the near future.

Share this: Facebook

X

