People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, March 3 (Zhou Rui) According to the official WeChat news of the Information Office of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, on March 2, the Information Office of the Guangdong Provincial Government held a series of policies in Guangdong Province to boost confidence, stimulate vitality and boost the high-quality development of market entities Measures press conference. At the meeting, Hu Hong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial Government, introduced that last year, the province implemented tax rebates, tax reductions, tax deferrals and fee reductions of 465.6 billion yuan, benefiting 210,000 market entities. The total number of market entities in the province exceeded 16 million, of which more than 7 million were enterprises. Ten thousand households achieved contrarian growth.

The meeting pointed out that this year, Guangdong issued the first batch of 9 policies to boost the high-quality development of market players. Specifically include: “Several Policies and Measures for Stimulating Enterprise Vitality and Promoting High-quality Development in Guangdong Province” formulated by the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission; “Several Measures for Promoting the Steady Growth of Foreign Trade in Guangdong Province” formulated by the Provincial Department of Commerce; “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the Key Tasks of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023” formulated by the Agricultural Office of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guangdong Province; Guangdong Province “Several Measures for Cultivating and Supporting Individual Industrial and Commercial Households in Guangdong Province” led by the Market Supervision Bureau; “2023 Guangdong Financial Support Economic High-quality Development Action Plan” led by the Guangdong Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau; Guangdong Provincial Government Service Data Administration led the formulation “Several Measures for the Construction of “Digital Government 2.0” in Guangdong Province to Implement the Work of “Based on the Real Economy and the Manufacturing Industry””; “Guidelines for Building a High-Standard Credit Service Market in Guangdong Province and Promoting the High-quality Development of Credit Guangdong” jointly formulated by the Development and Reform Commission of Guangdong Province “Several Measures”; “Decision of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province Concerning Adjusting a Group of Provincial Administrative Powers to be Implemented by the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone Executive Committee and Its Working Organizations” led by the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

Create a high-standard credit service market

Huang Huadong, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said at the meeting that creating a high-standard credit service market will help promote the establishment of a new credit-based regulatory mechanism, and give full play to the role of credit in innovating regulatory mechanisms and improving regulatory capabilities and levels. The basic role is to implement differentiated supervision methods according to the credit status of market entities, to achieve “no trouble” for the trustworthy, and “hanging the sword” for the untrustworthy, creating a fair and just competition for the development of the real economy and manufacturing industry environment.

The Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission proposed 22 specific policy measures to popularize credit services in the public, commercial, financial and other fields, and to promote the accelerated development of various credit service companies, which will create huge market demand for the credit service industry. It is proposed to improve the public credit platform system, promote the construction of local credit investigation platforms, cultivate and develop data trading markets, and the development environment of credit services will be further improved. Propose the implementation of the credit service industry innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration project, create a credit service industry cluster highland, create a credit economy pilot zone, promote the establishment of credit service industry development funds, improve the credibility of the credit service industry and innovative research and development capabilities, strengthen the construction of professional talent teams, etc., credit service The industry will usher in major development opportunities.

Always adhere to the “manufacturing province”

Xiao Liangyan, the second-level inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, said that in recent years, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have always adhered to the “manufacturing province” unswervingly, vigorously implemented the “six major projects” of high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, and accelerated the cultivation of ten Strategic pillar industry clusters and ten strategic emerging industry clusters. Policies and measures such as “Ten Measures for the Real Economy”, “Ten Measures for the Private Economy”, “Nineteen Measures for Manufacturing Industry”, and “Ten Measures for Manufacturing Investment” have been introduced successively, and advanced manufacturing has been promoted by coordinating resource elements and setting up special funds for the development of advanced manufacturing industries. The construction of industrial projects; the establishment of the provincial headquarters of major construction projects with the main leaders of the provincial government as the commander-in-chief, centralized scheduling and coordination to solve major problems and difficulties in the project construction process, and speed up project approval; establish a “provincial and municipal linkage, The project tracking service mechanism of “graded responsibility”, and the construction of “combat maps” for major manufacturing projects with an investment of more than 5 billion yuan.

In 2022, the major projects in charge of the manufacturing special command will complete the annual plan three months ahead of schedule, and the province’s industrial investment will increase by 10.3% on the basis of double-digit growth in 2021.

Accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province

Liang Youqiang, the second-level inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that Guangdong will focus on implementing the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages”, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and accelerate the transformation from a large agricultural province to a strong agricultural province.

In-depth implementation of the “Southern Guangdong Fertile Land” project, improving the “trinity” policy system of price, subsidy, and insurance, improving the grain-growing income guarantee mechanism, and stabilizing the grain area and production; vigorously develop winter planting agriculture, northward transportation of vegetables, under-forest economy, and agricultural microorganisms Industry, to cultivate functional food and nutrition and health related product industries. Do a good job of “local products” articles, promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and build a group of counties with tens of billions of prefabricated vegetables, strong towns of one billion yuan of prefabricated vegetables, and prefabricated vegetable raw materials supplying 100 million yuan villages. National-level modern marine ranch demonstration area. Continue to consolidate poverty alleviation, achieve full coverage of assistance and cooperation in 45 counties (cities) in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, develop a new type of collective economy, and promote farmers and collective economic income through multiple channels. Make overall plans for village layout planning, village construction planning, and farm house style planning, improve rural style, promote rural infrastructure such as roads and drinking water, and basic public services such as education, medical care, and elderly care. Vigorously highlight the two-wheel drive of science and technology and reform, deeply implement the “Yueqiang Seed Core” project, deepen the reform of the “three lands” in rural areas, the new agricultural management system, the rural collective property rights system, and rural finance, and fully activate the “three rural” high A new driving force for quality development.

Promote foreign trade to stabilize and improve

Sun Bin, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce, said that this year, we will focus on improving public services in eight areas, creating favorable conditions for companies to boost confidence, expand imports and exports, and promote foreign trade to stabilize and improve. Fully restore the Guangdong-Hong Kong land transport mode before the epidemic, promote new and increased sea and air freight routes; successfully hold the 133rd Canton Fair offline exhibition, and organize 242 “Guangdong Global” overseas exhibitions throughout the year; reduce financing costs for small and medium-sized enterprises and foreign exchange risks, arrange an export credit insurance underwriting scale of 100 billion U.S. dollars throughout the year; focus on cultivating and introducing leading enterprises that can bring about trade growth, including leading self-operated trade enterprises in the manufacturing sector, supply chain enterprises, and headquarters-based enterprises.

Accelerate the layout and construction of six major import bases for bulk commodities, electronic components, aircraft, automobiles, agricultural and sideline products, and mid-to-high-end consumer goods; implement the pilot program of “industrial clusters + cross-border e-commerce” to cultivate cross-border e-commerce industrial parks, leading enterprises and overseas Warehouses; encourage new investment in processing trade, “one-to-one” to serve the top 200 enterprises in processing trade; prefectures and cities with outstanding achievements in foreign trade development, give preference to capital arrangements.

Provide 4 trillion yuan of financial element guarantee

Ni Quanhong, deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau, said that in 2022, our province’s financial support for manufacturing, technological innovation, small and micro enterprises, and green development will all hit record highs. This year, it is proposed that the province’s new social financing scale for the whole year will be 4 trillion yuan, an increase of 500 billion yuan compared with last year, and strive to provide more than 1 trillion yuan in financing for manufacturing and technological innovation, and domestic listings in the fields of manufacturing and technological innovation throughout the year More than 70 companies have been added, providing about 1.5 trillion yuan in financing for infrastructure, major project construction, and the stable and healthy development of real estate, and about 1 trillion yuan in financing for county revitalization and green beauty Guangdong ecological construction. Support Guangdong to achieve the economic growth target of more than 5% with strong financial factor guarantee.

In addition, by promoting the high-quality development of the financial industry, deepening the interconnection of financial markets in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, implementing the three major projects of “finance + manufacturing”, “finance + technology innovation” and “finance + ocean”, supporting the new model of real estate development with both rental and purchase, implementing 23 specific measures, such as the “financial multiplication project” in eastern Guangdong, western Guangdong and northern Guangdong, and building a national leading green financial service system, have played an important supporting role in financial support for high-quality development.

(Editors in charge: Zhou Rui, Chu Zirui)

Share for more people to see