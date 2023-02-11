In Colombia last year they were stolen 815,459 cell phones, but only 171,251 Users filed the corresponding complaint with the competent authorities. This was revealed by the director of Criminal Investigation and Interpol, Dijín of the Police, Colonel Olga Patricia Salazar Sánchez.

in dialogue with THE NEW CENTURYassured that they recovered 17.441 equipment and 11,316 people were captured for allegedly committing the crime of cell phone theft, which remained at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and the judges of the Republic.

The Director of Investigation regretted that cell phone theft has increased in the country and that 79% of victims of this criminal modality do not file the corresponding complaints with the competent authorities.

It also specified that “according to the information that rests in the Statistical and Contraventional System of the National Police (Siedco Plus), for the validity of 2022, 171.251 cases of theft of cell phones whose owners filed the corresponding complaints”.

The Inetum base

However, he clarified that “in the negative Inetum database, 815,459 stolen cell phones”. Inetum is the computer firm contracted by Asomóvil for the administration of the negative database. “That is, the one where the reports of people who communicate with their telephone operator to indicate that their equipment was stolen appear, without constituting a criminal complaint.”

Inetum is a French information technology (IT) company that provides digital services and technological solutions worldwide and Asomóvil is the association of Claro, Tigo Une and Movistar, to promote projects in the telecommunications sector for development from Colombia.

Salazar revealed that “according to Siedco Plus, by the year 2022 there was an increase of 20,500 more cases, corresponding to 14% compared to the year 2021, with 151,772 cases, while the negative Inetum database showed an increase of 30,335 more reports, equivalent to 4%, with 785,124 reports; Therefore, according to the two databases consulted, an increase in the criminal phenomenon was evidenced.

He noted that the figures for complaints and those of Asomóvil “show a reluctance of users to report 79%, based on the negative data figure administered by Inetum.”

international crime

He pointed out that, historically, the cities that report the most theft of cell phones are Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga, because “stolen cell phones can be sold in the illegal market for a price equivalent to half the legal value. That is to say, that a cell phone of two million pesos can be sold for one million, although these figures may vary depending on various factors that must be analyzed according to each case.

He insisted that cell phone theft is one of the most common crimes in Colombia despite the efforts of the authorities to deal with it. “Obviously an increase is reflected and the theft of cell phones is one of the crimes that most affects citizens because the cell phone is an object that is easy to hide and is in great demand, since it has become an essential device for communication” .

Regarding the national and international criminal networks for the theft of cell phones, the director of the Dijín and Interpol revealed that “cases of seizures have been presented where there is evidence the intention to sell cell phones abroad, through parcels and public transport, where they hide the equipment to take them abroad; In addition, criminal organizations with transnational scope have been dismantled.”

It revealed that, according to “the information obtained in investigation processes, the countries where stolen cell phones are sent from Colombia are Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Chile.”

Likewise, he assured that “international policies have not been greatly strengthened and therefore it is difficult to affect the criminal phenomenon at the regional level. However, the Colombian National Police through Ameripol and Interpol have always taken the initiative for international articulation against this type of phenomenon”.

Regarding the negative lists, which register the IMEI of stolen or lost cell phones, he pointed out that “the database for the case of Colombia is one of the most important tools, taking into account that it feeds the information systems of the Police and this is how we have managed to recover cell phones, dismantle criminal organizations and capture criminal actors.

He maintained that “currently the National Police has been strengthening the exchange of information mainly with Ecuador, which is the exit route to the south of the continent, in order to block the passage of criminal organizations that want to transport cell phones abroad.”

crime prevention

On the other hand, Colonel Salazar reported that last year “operations related to asset forfeiture were carried out. Among the most relevant we have the Cibernéticos operation in Bogotá, affecting eight properties valued at 5,504,035,500 million pesos, and the Los Flayers operation in Antioquia, affecting nine properties valued at $1,500,000,000”.

“Likewise, along with the investigative processes for cell phone theft and related crimes, mirror processes are being developed aimed at affecting criminal economies, tending to extinguish the right of domain over goods acquired with money from illegal acts”, he added.

He reiterated that “the National Police has a comprehensive strategy against cell phone theft, whose primary purpose is the deployment of all its capabilities at the levels of control, criminal investigation, education and citizen prevention, seeking to attack the different links of the criminal chain. . That is, the theft, receipt, manipulation and transnational trafficking of cell phones”.

He stressed that “the citizen culture of legality is essential to achieve the reduction of crime and, in response to this, the National Police, through its citizen education campaigns, has played an important role when the criminal repercussions are made known. and pecuniary when acquiring cell phones in unauthorized or clandestine places.”

reporting is key

The officer asked the citizens victims of cell phone theft to file the corresponding complaints, while pointing out that “there are several channels to file criminal complaints. One of them is the virtual platform ‘Adenunciar’, enabled 24 hours a day, and which can be accessed through the address https://adenunciar.policia.gov.co/Adenunciar/ or approaching the immediate reaction unit of the General Prosecutor’s Office, police stations or inspections and houses of justice”.

He insisted on citizens that they must acquire cell phones in establishments authorized by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies, verify their legality on the Imei Colombia page to rule out reports of theft or loss and demand the invoice to obtain the warranty of the case.

Salazar concluded that “establishments that offer telephones at ridiculous prices or below the common market price, could be offering mobile phones of dubious origin or immersed in illegality. Remember, buying illegal equipment makes you part of the crime.”