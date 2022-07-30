Original title: Last year, the scale of my country’s digital economy reached 7.1 trillion US dollars

On July 29, the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference opened at the Beijing National Convention Center. This conference strictly implements the requirements of epidemic prevention, with the theme of “Starting Digital Civilization – New Elements, New Rules, New Patterns”, focusing on digital infrastructure layout, new data element configuration, emerging digital industry incubation, digital core technology innovation, digital Governance system construction, cooperation on global rules and standards, hold the main forum, six theme summits, and nearly 50 thematic forums through a combination of online and offline methods, and carefully organize digital economy experience weeks, digital economy boutique exhibitions, and global digital economy innovation competitions , the results conference and other special activities, bringing together government, industry, academia, research, application, and funding to jointly contribute to the construction of a benchmark city in the global digital economy and promote exchanges and cooperation in the field of global digital economy.

At the opening ceremony, World Economic Forum President Borg Brende delivered an online speech: “It is expected that from 2021 to 2025, China‘s average annual investment in big data centers will increase by more than 20%, and the number of users with gigabit broadband and high-speed Internet access in China will increase. It’s going to jump from 6.4 million to 16 million, which is amazing!”

At the meeting, Yu Xiaohui, President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, released the “Global Digital Economy White Paper (2022)”. In 2021, the added value of the digital economy in 47 major countries in the world will reach 38.1 trillion US dollars. Among them, the scale of China‘s digital economy will reach 7.1 trillion US dollars, accounting for 18.5% of the total of 47 countries, second only to the United States and ranking first in the world. two. Digital technology innovation is still a global strategic focus. Digital transformation is changing from efficiency to value, and from enterprises to industrial chains and value chains. The industrial/industrial Internet platform for the real economy is developing rapidly, and releasing the value of data elements has become a common direction for all countries to explore. .

Text / reporter Wen Jing