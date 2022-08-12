Home News LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Enrico Letta (2.45 pm)
LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Enrico Letta (2.45 pm)

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Enrico Letta (2.45 pm)

Silvio Berlusconi returns to the field, the Third Pole becomes a reality, Giorgia Meloni does not completely cut ties with the past. Of this but more generally of the next vote, of the consensus attested by the polls to the political forces in the field and of the institutional reforms but not only, the price race, the war in Ukraine and the tensions in the Pacific area will also be discussed in the broadcast. “30 minutes to the maximum” conducted by the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini who will have the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in his studio at 2.45pm.

