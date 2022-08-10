Home News LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Matteo Renzi (5 pm)
LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Matteo Renzi (5 pm)

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini interviews Matteo Renzi (5 pm)

Will there be an alliance between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi? And what kind of “marriage” will the one between Action and Italia Viva be? Will the third pole really be born and will it really be decisive? This but more generally the next vote, the consensus attested by the center-right polls and relations with the Democratic Party will be discussed in the program “30 minutes to the maximum” conducted by the director of The printMassimo Giannini who will have the leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi in his studio at 5 pm.

