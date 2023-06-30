Lateinamerika: Constructive Journalism in Latin America | hybrid workshop | Catalina Oquendo | 09.07.2023 | 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Facebook

The method of Constructive Journalism it is based on the understanding of the responsibility of journalists to shape the vision of the world through their work. In our current project we would like to know the method in the context of Latin America, where the realities are often described as particularly problematic and negative.

The Colombian journalist Catalina Oquendo She will lead our workshop as a speaker, reporting on her experiences with constructive journalism in the context of her work eg on human rights in the Colombia/Venezuela border region, on the peace process and on gender justice in Central America.

All participants of the hybrid workshop (in Berlin and online) will also actively work on their own topics in the workshop and will receive training in the method of constructive journalism, through concrete writing tips.

Please send the binding registrations before the wednesday july 5 by email to: [email protected]

Where: NPLA office in Berlin Kreuzberg and via Zoom (for participants from other locations)

When: Sunday, July 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Spanish Language

Participation fee: €25.00 (bring cash)

Also bring: laptops and an idea for a research topic

———————————————————————————————————

The method of Constructive journalism is grounded in an understanding of the responsibility of journalists to shape the view of the world through their work. In our project “Understanding Global Crises – Strengthening Sustainable Development” we would like to get to know the method in the context of Latin America, where the realities are often described as particularly problematic and negative.

The Colombian journalist Catalina Oquendo will lead our workshop as a speaker, reporting on her experiences with constructive journalism in the context of her work on human rights in the Colombia/Venezuela border area, on the peace process and on gender equality in Central America.

All participants in the hybrid workshop (in Berlin and online) will also work actively on their own topics in the workshop and will be trained in the method of constructive journalism through specific editorial tips.

Binding registrations until Wednesday July 5th please send an email to: [email protected]

Where: NPLA office in Berlin Kreuzberg and via Zoom (for participants from elsewhere)

When: Sunday 09 July, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m

Language: Spanish

Participation fee: €25.00 (please bring cash with you)

Also bring: if necessary, laptops and an idea for a research topic

Periodismo Constructivo en America Latina | taller híbrido | Catalina Oquendo | 09.07.2023 | 15 – 20 hs from News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

