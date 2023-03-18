Home News Later outdoor pool start
Later outdoor pool start

Outdoor pool fans will have to be patient in Bad Windsheim this summer. The Dr.-Hans-Schmotzer Bad only opens on May 13th and not on May 1st, according to the Franconian State Newspaper. Cold nights and little sunshine in recent years are the reason for the works committee’s decision. However, the entrance fees and opening times will not change. In good weather, the outdoor pool should remain open longer in September.

