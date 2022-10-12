On the eve of the inauguration of the new Chambers scheduled for October 13, there is tension in the center-right. Summit in Rome between Fdi leader Giorgia Meloni and allies Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. In particular, an agreement is still being sought on the presidency of the Senate and on the holder of the Ministry of Economy
Meloni announces possible summit with Salvini and Berlusconi for today
The summit with Berlusconi and Salvini? «I think we’ll see you tomorrow. We are working, I don’t see big problems ». This was stated by the leader of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, leaving Montecitorio on 11 October. The summit should therefore be held today 12 October.
Garofoli, Italy in line with the times of the PNRR, now a dossier to the new government
On the PNRR, “the EU Commission has recognized that the country is in line with the times. The Plan provides that the awards with the consequent grounding will take place in 2023. Hundreds of public tenders are underway ”. This was explained by the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, Roberto Garofoli in an interview with Corriere della Sera. As for the risk that the billions of the NRP will be wasted “it is necessary to continue coordinating and monitoring all this. Important technical-operational support measures have already been prepared in favor of local authorities. In agreement with the ANCI, a model has been tested that allows municipalities to request large state contracting stations to design and contract for them. This model is being replicated for other project lines ”. Finally, a joke on the transition to the new executive. “At the time of the change of government, a supplement of institutional cooperation is necessary. The handover will be orderly, because we care about the country. We will enable the new government to know, for each dossier, what has been done and where we are. The urgencies to be addressed do not allow for delays ”, he concluded.
Battle over the Senate and Mef, high tension negotiation
Heavy tactics are played in the center-right 24 hours after the vote for the presidencies of the chambers and in view of the composition of the government team: the tension rises and divides the allies. The presidency of Palazzo Madama, strongly desired by Fdi, which puts Ignazio la Russa on the field, is also claimed by the League which relaunches with Roberto Calderoli. In the background, the game for the Ministry of Economy. Giorgia Meloni has always focused on a high-ranking technician like Fabio Panetta, who at the moment does not seem to give in to the pressure of politics, apparently aspiring more to a solution that brings him to the top of the Bank of Italy. In this context of uncertainty, the leader also focuses her attention on politicians with robust technical expertise. A fact that, in these hours, also bears on the name of Giancarlo Giorgetti: a League player who could reconcile the need for a strongly political government but also with men of technical caliber in strategic ministries. But a name that also seems to clash with the strategy of the leader of the Via Bellerio party who, obviously, would have nothing against a solution of this type if it did not undermine the overall project of the League as regards the number and overall consistency of the ministries to be assigned to his party. It is clear, it is noted in majority parliamentary circles, that a Giorgetti solution would change, and even greatly, the perspectives on the request of the dicasteries that Matteo Salvini has in mind. And this risks becoming a serious problem for the entire coalition.