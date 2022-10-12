08:46

Battle over the Senate and Mef, high tension negotiation

Heavy tactics are played in the center-right 24 hours after the vote for the presidencies of the chambers and in view of the composition of the government team: the tension rises and divides the allies. The presidency of Palazzo Madama, strongly desired by Fdi, which puts Ignazio la Russa on the field, is also claimed by the League which relaunches with Roberto Calderoli. In the background, the game for the Ministry of Economy. Giorgia Meloni has always focused on a high-ranking technician like Fabio Panetta, who at the moment does not seem to give in to the pressure of politics, apparently aspiring more to a solution that brings him to the top of the Bank of Italy. In this context of uncertainty, the leader also focuses her attention on politicians with robust technical expertise. A fact that, in these hours, also bears on the name of Giancarlo Giorgetti: a League player who could reconcile the need for a strongly political government but also with men of technical caliber in strategic ministries. But a name that also seems to clash with the strategy of the leader of the Via Bellerio party who, obviously, would have nothing against a solution of this type if it did not undermine the overall project of the League as regards the number and overall consistency of the ministries to be assigned to his party. It is clear, it is noted in majority parliamentary circles, that a Giorgetti solution would change, and even greatly, the perspectives on the request of the dicasteries that Matteo Salvini has in mind. And this risks becoming a serious problem for the entire coalition.