Latest news. League: Federal council on government names on Tuesday. Tajani: Superbonus reduction hypothesis

The first release of the Fdi leader and premier in pectore: “Giving effective and immediate answers to the main problems”, including the expensive gas to be faced since the autumn

Matteo Salvini together with Giorgia Meloni

  • Cingolani: the quantity situation is positive, the price situation is complex

    “We have a positive situation in terms of quantity at the moment thanks to diversification. Today we have 40 million cubic meters for storage. The situation in terms of quantity is not complex. Complex is that of prices ». Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said this in half an hour more on the expensive bills.

  • Bonaccini: the problem of the Democratic Party is not a name or a symbol. Renew in substance

    “The problem of the Democratic Party is not in the name or in the symbol, but in the ability to represent people and build a coherent and credible project for the objectives for which it was born: giving rights to those who have fewer, creating an ecological transition that takes together the reasons of the environment with those of work, to build a more modern, stronger and more just Italy. There is a problem of credibility, not of image; of substance, not of form; of projects, not of slogans; of executive class, not of sticker album ». The Governor of Emilia Romagna and manager of the dem Stefano Bonaccini writes on facebook.

  • Fava: I am a candidate for the Northern League congress

    «Next October 20 the federal council of the Northern League is convened, which will have to fix the date of the next congress. Salvini will not be able to run this time because he is his personal party secretary. Obviously he will be able to consider fielding those who believe they are close to him but certainly the game will reopen to relaunch the Northern League which is different from the Premier Salvini League ». Gianni Fava, former parliamentarian of the Carroccio, tells LaPresse. “In that circumstance I am ready to get back into the game as I did 5 years ago with the awareness that the world has changed and that this time the game will be open”, he assures, making an appointment on Saturday 15 October in Biassono (Monza and Brianza) for the event ‘For the North! The battle restarts’

