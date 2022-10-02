13:29

Fava: I am a candidate for the Northern League congress

«Next October 20 the federal council of the Northern League is convened, which will have to fix the date of the next congress. Salvini will not be able to run this time because he is his personal party secretary. Obviously he will be able to consider fielding those who believe they are close to him but certainly the game will reopen to relaunch the Northern League which is different from the Premier Salvini League ». Gianni Fava, former parliamentarian of the Carroccio, tells LaPresse. “In that circumstance I am ready to get back into the game as I did 5 years ago with the awareness that the world has changed and that this time the game will be open”, he assures, making an appointment on Saturday 15 October in Biassono (Monza and Brianza) for the event ‘For the North! The battle restarts’