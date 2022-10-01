Contacts between leaders in view of the formation of the new government, with tensions linked to price escalation in the background. In Lombardy there is a break between Fontana and Moratti after the vice president had expressed her intention to run alone
Rosato: direct premier election and new electoral law
«The country’s institutional system must be changed: the direct election of the Prime Minister is required and the consequent electoral law must be homologous to the one with which we choose the mayors. We are ready to work together to get there ». The president of IV, Ettore Rosato, writes it on Twitter, posting an interview to Il Tempo. The electoral law “must be repealed – Rosato replies in the interview – and replaced by the law for the election of mayors. We even wrote it in the electoral program ».
Renzi: the Democratic Party is over, we are the future
“The Democratic Party as we have known it is over, a matter of months and the congress will definitively clarify it”. This was stated by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, on the sidelines of the meeting with the voters in Milan. “After this incredible electoral campaign of the Democratic Party, masochistic, everyone is fully aware of this: the Democratic Party is the past of this country,” Reniew Europe “is the future,” said Renzi. “To all the friends of the Democratic Party who believed in us – added the former Prime Minister – if they want to continue the therapeutic fury, go ahead, we are the future, we are” Renew Europe “and we want to improve the result achieved here in Lombardy, even if it will not be easy, and above all we want to bring the whole country, even the south, to have that passion for the future that was expressed in the north and in particular in Milan. The Democratic Party is the past, let’s not talk about it anymore ».
Lupi: Meloni’s institutional attitude is good
“The institutional attitude of Meloni is good, the priority for the center-right is to support families and businesses in difficulty due to their expensive bills and to work towards the European gas price ceiling”. This was declared by Maurizio Lupi (We moderates).