Home News Latest news. Melons at work on the energy dossier. Von der Leyen: a common EU response is needed
News

Latest news. Melons at work on the energy dossier. Von der Leyen: a common EU response is needed

by admin
Latest news. Melons at work on the energy dossier. Von der Leyen: a common EU response is needed

ServicePolitics

Contacts between leaders in view of the formation of the new government, with tensions linked to price escalation in the background. In Lombardy there is a break between Fontana and Moratti after the vice president had expressed her intention to run alone

(ANSA)

  • Rosato: direct premier election and new electoral law

    «The country’s institutional system must be changed: the direct election of the Prime Minister is required and the consequent electoral law must be homologous to the one with which we choose the mayors. We are ready to work together to get there ». The president of IV, Ettore Rosato, writes it on Twitter, posting an interview to Il Tempo. The electoral law “must be repealed – Rosato replies in the interview – and replaced by the law for the election of mayors. We even wrote it in the electoral program ».

  • Renzi: the Democratic Party is over, we are the future

    “The Democratic Party as we have known it is over, a matter of months and the congress will definitively clarify it”. This was stated by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, on the sidelines of the meeting with the voters in Milan. “After this incredible electoral campaign of the Democratic Party, masochistic, everyone is fully aware of this: the Democratic Party is the past of this country,” Reniew Europe “is the future,” said Renzi. “To all the friends of the Democratic Party who believed in us – added the former Prime Minister – if they want to continue the therapeutic fury, go ahead, we are the future, we are” Renew Europe “and we want to improve the result achieved here in Lombardy, even if it will not be easy, and above all we want to bring the whole country, even the south, to have that passion for the future that was expressed in the north and in particular in Milan. The Democratic Party is the past, let’s not talk about it anymore ».

  • Lupi: Meloni’s institutional attitude is good

    “The institutional attitude of Meloni is good, the priority for the center-right is to support families and businesses in difficulty due to their expensive bills and to work towards the European gas price ceiling”. This was declared by Maurizio Lupi (We moderates).

See also  Pakistani Prime Minister revealed: The United States and the West are putting pressure on Pakistan due to Sino-Pakistani relations, but Pakistan will never succumb | Pakistan | Prime Minister | Imran Khan_Sina News

You may also like

More than a dozen US diplomats detained in...

Cortina, skyrocketing bills: Christmas with fewer lights and...

When supervising the epidemic prevention and control work,...

From 0-24:00 on September 30, Hangzhou added 1...

The challenge between Bolsonaro and Lula is a...

Ivrea, in the tough internal dispute within the...

Castelfranco, the Municipality sells the Boschetto in via...

Abortion pill, the turning point in Emilia-Romagna: “It...

[Xianyang]Party members enter the community to build an...

Photovoltaic in Voltago: 340 thousand euro challenge, divided...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy