12:11

Renzi: the Democratic Party is over, we are the future

“The Democratic Party as we have known it is over, a matter of months and the congress will definitively clarify it”. This was stated by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, on the sidelines of the meeting with the voters in Milan. “After this incredible electoral campaign of the Democratic Party, masochistic, everyone is fully aware of this: the Democratic Party is the past of this country,” Reniew Europe “is the future,” said Renzi. “To all the friends of the Democratic Party who believed in us – added the former Prime Minister – if they want to continue the therapeutic fury, go ahead, we are the future, we are” Renew Europe “and we want to improve the result achieved here in Lombardy, even if it will not be easy, and above all we want to bring the whole country, even the south, to have that passion for the future that was expressed in the north and in particular in Milan. The Democratic Party is the past, let’s not talk about it anymore ».