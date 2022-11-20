14:53

Pd: assembly approves statute amendment proposed by Letta

The assembly of the Democratic Party approved with 553 votes in favour, 21 against and 36 abstentions the statutory amendment requested by the secretary Enrico Letta to kick off the constituent congress which aims to “open up” the party. The document passed with an absolute majority.

The approved document provides that individual citizens and members of other parties or movements who have joined the constituent process acquire “the status of party members” during the process of the constituent congress. Both when they participate in the voting operations in the first phase of the congress (the one that ends by 12 February with the vote on the candidates from which the two challengers in the primaries will emerge, ndr), and “when submitting or signing nominations for the congress”, by 27 January. Everything will be governed by “the regulations for the congress” which will in any case provide for “the verification of the payment of the registration fee”.

The first appointment of the new phase is next Thursday’s leadership, when the national leadership will appoint the national constituent committee “made up of members and non-members” of the Democratic Party. The first phase of the constituent process must end by 22 January 2023, with the approval of the “manifesto of values ​​and principles, the convening of the national constituent congress and the approval of the regulations for the Congress by the National Assembly constituent”. Applications to the national secretariat must be submitted by 27 January 2023, with “subscriptions” also “by electronic means”. «The subsequent procedure will be divided into two phases: in the first, to be concluded by 12 February 2023, the political-programmatic platforms are discussed with the vote of the members on the candidacies for national secretary; in the second the primaries are called between the first two candidates who have obtained the highest number of votes among those registered in the first phase».

Primaries which, compatibly with the regional elections, will take place by 19 February 2023. The first session of the new national assembly must be held within the following week.