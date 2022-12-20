Home News Latest political polls today: Brothers of Italy at 30%, M5s at 17.4% and Pd at 14.7%
Latest political polls today: Brothers of Italy at 30%, M5s at 17.4% and Pd at 14.7%

Latest political polls today: Brothers of Italy at 30%, M5s at 17.4% and Pd at 14.7%

Giorgia Meloni’s party is always firmly in the lead. If the Brothers of Italy were to vote today, they would exceed 30% (the first party is confirmed with 30.6% of votes), while the Five Star Movement is confirmed as the second party and is in second place with 17.4%.
On the other hand, the Democratic Party is still falling, which is now 14.7%, probably paying for the Qatargate affair, the corruption scandal that closely affects the Dem party.
This is what emerges from the weekly survey Radar Swg. On the basis of opinion polls, the League is at 9%, Action at 7.8%: Forza Italia at 6.1%; Green-Left Alliance 4%; +Europe 2.8%; Italexit for Italy 2.2%; Popular Union 1.8%. Informative note: values ​​expressed in %. Execution dates 14 – 19 December 2022. Survey method: CATI-CAMI-CAWI survey on a nationally representative sample of 1200 adults. The data for October 2022 refers to the monthly average

