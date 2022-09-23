Listen to the audio version of the article

From Milan to Naples passing through Rome: these are the cities in which the leaders of the political parties have decided to hold the final rallies of their electoral campaign. The goal for everyone is to do everything to win, in these last hours, the consent of the many undecided who, as is well known, could choose whether or not to go to vote at the very last moment.

After the unified demonstration of the center-right on Thursday in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, today the three leaders meet in different places. Giorgia Meloni chose Naples, Arenile di Bagnoli, one of the symbolic places of the South, for an event entitled “Coordinates for the future”, among the boys of the “generation Z” as those born between 1997 and 2012 are called. Precisely in the South the leader of Fdi tries to contain the advance of the 5 Star Movement which could take away from the center right decisive seats for the formation of a secure majority. Matteo Salvini tip on the web: the Lega has made it known that it is preparing a record-breaking initiative as closure “with the aim of involving at least one million people”. Silvio Berlusconi will be in Milan, at the Manzoni Theater.

The day after the center-right demonstration in Piazza del Popolo, there will be in the same place instead Enrico Letta, ready to relaunch his proposal for the government of the country on the last possible occasion. The interventions of Roberto Speranza, Elly Schlein and the conclusions entrusted to the secretary are foreseen.

Giuseppe Conte will be in Rome, on the stage set up in piazza santi Apostoli, in the past chosen by the Olive tree to celebrate his electoral victories: the leader of the M5S will hold the last meeting with his management team but without Beppe Grillo.

It will be in Naples, the former leading exponent of the 5 Star Movement Luigi Di Maio, leader of Civic Commitment, who will close his electoral campaign at the Sannazaro Theater.