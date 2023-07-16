Latest WHO Report Reveals Worldwide Monkeypox Outbreak Situation

Title: WHO Report Reveals New Developments in Monkeypox Outbreak

Date: July 14, 2023

In a recent report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been revealed that a total of 88,288 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in 112 countries and regions globally from January 1, 2022, to July 11, 2023. The report indicates that the Western Pacific region, including China, has experienced a high number of new cases in recent months; however, there are now indications of a potential slowdown.

On July 14, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention published the “Monkeypox Epidemic Surveillance in June 2023” report on its official website. According to this report, there were 106 new cases of monkeypox reported in mainland China from June 2 to June 30, 2023. Shi Guoqing, deputy director of the Health Emergency Center of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated that the monkeypox virus is primarily transmitted through close contact, especially sexual contact.

The WHO’s latest report also reveals that since the previous outbreak report on June 24, there have been 316 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths from monkeypox worldwide. Over the past three weeks, 17 countries and regions have reported new cases of monkeypox, with the Western Pacific region having the highest number of new cases, followed by the Americas, Africa, and the Southeast Asian region.

In the Americas region, the United States has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths, with a total of 30,324 cases and 43 deaths. The Southeast Asian region has shown significantly higher transmission levels, primarily due to local community transmission in Thailand. These new cases in Thailand have primarily affected men who have sex with men, with about half of the new cases occurring among people living with HIV.

The WHO report highlights that more than 90% of confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide are male, with a median age of 34 years. Among the cases, a significant proportion identify as gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. The most reported route of transmission is skin-to-mucosal contact during sexual activity.

Although the monkeypox outbreak is no longer considered a “public health emergency of international concern,” according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, it still poses a serious challenge that requires a strong and sustainable response from all countries. Tedros urged countries to maintain testing capacity, assess risks, and take swift action if necessary. Additionally, he recommended integrating monkeypox prevention and care into existing health plans.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV) and typically presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. It was previously limited to Central and West Africa and has a case fatality rate of 1%-10%. Vaccination provides effective protection against monkeypox, but since the discontinuation of smallpox vaccination in 1980, monkeypox has become a significant public health concern.

The primary mode of transmission for monkeypox is through close contact with respiratory secretions, lesion exudates, blood, and other body fluids of infected animals. Human-to-human transmission is mainly through close contact, and it can also occur through droplet transmission during prolonged exposure. People who have received the smallpox vaccine in the past have some level of cross-protection against monkeypox.

With the recent surge of monkeypox cases in mainland China, the public is advised to take preventative measures. Shi Guoqing emphasized the importance of extensive publicity, raising awareness, and implementing timely preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection and effectively control the spread of the epidemic.

If individuals experience unexplained fever, rash, herpes, or swollen lymph nodes, they are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly and inform healthcare providers of their contact and exposure history.

