The Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region has become the second largest destination for Chinese investment abroad, according to the China-CELAC Private Sector Forum, held Wednesday in Dongguan, a city in China‘s province. Guangdong, in the south of China.

In 2022, trade between China and LAC reached 485.7 billion dollars, indicating a year-on-year growth of 7.7 percent. More than 3,000 Chinese companies operate in the region, including many private ones.

Xu Lejiang, executive vice president of the National Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), said China is pursuing high-quality development and high-level opening-up, which will surely bring more opportunities to countries. LAC countries and the rest of the world.

Xu said that in carrying out economic, trade and investment cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese private enterprises should actively shoulder social responsibilities and contribute to the steady and long-term development of China-LAC friendly cooperation.

The forum was organized by ACFIC and the Guangdong Provincial Government.

