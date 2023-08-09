Facebook

On Wednesday, August 9th, the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, the collective lacommunis.org, the gathering of the people of the The indigenous groups of the Guaraní inhabit large parts of Paraguay, southern Brazil and Bolivia and northern Argentina. Their rural communities are threatened by land grabbing and deforestation for soybean cultivation. Besides Spanish, the Guarani language is only an official language in Paraguay. In other countries, like Argentina, Guaraní mixes with Spanish to form a dialect called Jopara.

The aim of this forum, entitled “Our future has a past” (Nuestro futuro, tiene un pasado), is to spread and raise awareness of the situation of indigenous peoples in the region. It highlights the importance of their languages ​​and the measures taken to protect and promote indigenous languages.

Date and Time

The forum will be held on August 9, 2023.

The time of the event is: 09:00 Costa Rica

11:00 Bolivia

12:00 Uruguay

17:00 CET (Madric, Berlin)

Public Forum Modality

Virtual, through various platforms. The audiovisual record will be available on various portals after the forum.

Forum participants will connect through the Google Meeting platform.

The forum will be broadcast through the Facebook and YouTube platforms.

News Pool Latin America Indigenous Peoples Day event is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

