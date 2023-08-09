Home » Latin America: Indigenous Peoples Day event
News

Latin America: Indigenous Peoples Day event

by admin
Latin America: Indigenous Peoples Day event

Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Email

On Wednesday, August 9th, the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, the collective lacommunis.org, the gathering of the people of the The indigenous groups of the Guaraní inhabit large parts of Paraguay, southern Brazil and Bolivia and northern Argentina. Their rural communities are threatened by land grabbing and deforestation for soybean cultivation. Besides Spanish, the Guarani language is only an official language in Paraguay. In other countries, like Argentina, Guaraní mixes with Spanish to form a dialect called Jopara.

” href=” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””>Guaraní(APG-Bolivia)theOrganizationofIndigenousLawofUruguayandtheInternationalNetworkofChairsInstitutionsandPersonalitiesfortheStudyofPublicDebt(RICDP)avirtualpublicforumonthesituationofindigenouspeopleswithspecialattentiontotheirlanguagesTheeventwilltakeplaceonAugust9that12:00pmUruguayantime[{“attribute=””>Guaraní(APG-Bolivien)dieOrganisationfürindigenesRechtUruguaysunddasInternationaleNetzwerkvonLehrstühlenInstitutionenundPersönlichkeitenfürdasStudiumderStaatsverschuldung(RICDP)einvirtuellesöffentlichesForumüberdieSituationderindigenenVölkermitbesonderemAugenmerkaufihreSprachenDieVeranstaltungfindetam9Augustum12:00UhruruguayischerZeitstatt

The aim of this forum, entitled “Our future has a past” (Nuestro futuro, tiene un pasado), is to spread and raise awareness of the situation of indigenous peoples in the region. It highlights the importance of their languages ​​and the measures taken to protect and promote indigenous languages.

Date and Time

The forum will be held on August 9, 2023.
The time of the event is: 09:00 Costa Rica
11:00 Bolivia
12:00 Uruguay
17:00 CET (Madric, Berlin)

Public Forum Modality

Virtual, through various platforms. The audiovisual record will be available on various portals after the forum.
Forum participants will connect through the Google Meeting platform.

The forum will be broadcast through the Facebook and YouTube platforms.

News Pool Latin America Indigenous Peoples Day event is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

See also  Ivrea, a selfie in solidarity with the Ciucarole to help the disabled

You may also like

Lightning causes fire in at least 30 vehicles...

The Chocoano soccer player who faced Messi

Börsenradio interview: Roland Nicklaus: “We aim to develop...

They demanded $100 a week as “rent”

Statement of charges against the mayor of Cartagena...

Former Funes Minister adviser reacts annoyed at meeting...

With better credit conditions and the Black Communities...

Threatening letters to mosque communities: Associations call for...

Preventive prison for six people in the double...

Property/Income Tax Rebate Program Offers Up to $975...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy