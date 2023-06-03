Latin America is key to facing global challenges





Mexico City.- The general director of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), Antón Leis, assured that Latin America, the region to which they allocate nearly half of their budget, is key to facing global challenges.

“Without Latin America it is very difficult to face the global challenges of these moments, such as the fight against climate change or food security, where it has challenges but can also be an actor to solve them,” said Leis, who is visiting in Mexico to supervise some of the ongoing projects.

The three main arteries of the Aecid’s work in Latin America and the Caribbean, he pointed out, deal with social issues, such as migration, the economy and those related to democracy.

This last aspect is approached, in turn, from three perspectives: that of the actors who promote the health of democratic systems; the protection of human rights defenders and journalists, and that of social dialogue and taxation.

Leis asserted that Latin America “speaks the language of democracy and human rights” as do European countries, with whom the region has a “confluence of values ​​and interests.”

«We have a unique model in the world, based on listening, less on help and more on the alliance to define joint priorities. We do not have a vision of coming to explain what their problems are and offer solutions », she pointed out.

In addition, he highlighted the special relationship that Spanish institutions, for historical and cultural reasons, maintain with Latin American countries.

This is palpable in the total figures for Spanish investment in development: of the nearly 4.4 billion euros that will be allocated this year, almost half will go to the region.

In the same way, the AECID will also use half of its nearly 708 million euros budget in projects developed in Latin America.

“Which makes us unique, because many other cooperation partners have gone to lower-income countries, but there are cases like Haiti that we cannot forget,” he stressed.

SPANISH PRESIDENCY OF THE EU

Leis highlighted the imminent Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) as an opportunity to act as representatives of Latin America and encourage the participation of other member countries in cooperation projects.

“We want to be ambassadors of the region to our European partners and tell them that there are great opportunities to collaborate on global challenges. Latin America has to continue being a region of cooperation », he deepened.

One of the main events that will seek this integration between the countries on both sides of the Atlantic will be the summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) on July 17 and 18 in Brussels.

RESPONSE TO MIGRATION

Among the many projects that AECID carries out in Mexico, the support for the search for missing persons, the identification of bodies or the work together with indigenous communities stand out, and Leis also focused his visit on the migratory phenomenon.

In this way, she traveled to the central state of San Luis Potosí, where together with private Spanish companies, the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) and organizations such as Ayuda en Acción are launching a project for the labor insertion of migrant women who have been victims of gender violence and people from the LGBT community on the move.

“Mexico is a country of origin, transit and increasingly a destination, and this is where we are supporting,” he explained.

Within this collaboration with the Comar, the institution in charge of resolving asylum and refuge applications, an area in which it faces severe complications due to the increase in cases, the AECID is also supporting its officials “to strengthen their capacities.”

«In the visit we made to the Comar they told us that in two days they attend to as many requests as before they had over a year, three or four years ago. We have seen a system under pressure, but that is responding, “said the head of Spanish cooperation.

OVERLAPPING CRISES

Looking ahead, Leis admitted, the main concern is the accumulation of crises at the global level, such as those derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation and the pandemic.

Despite the fact that cooperation agencies, he continued, are used to critical situations, he had never seen such an overlapping crisis: “The house is burning,” he warned. EFE