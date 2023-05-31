Latin America: onda info 565 – NPLA

Facebook

Hello and welcome to the onda-info 565!

The Brazilian Amazon region is increasingly becoming the target of gold miners and unscrupulous profiteers. They are encroaching deeper and deeper into the rainforest, cutting down trees, polluting the water with mercury and bringing with them diseases that can be fatal to the indigenous people who live there. The income of the gold miners comes from the sale of the illegally mined gold. But in addition, some stage themselves anonymously on the Internet and earn something extra. Tiktok in particular offers a good platform for this. You can find out why in our article by Patricia Haensel.

We also have a lot of news this time: the right wins the Constitutional Council elections in Chile; right-wing extremist attacks in Peru; repression of independent media in Guatemala; suspended ceasefire in Colombia; and upcoming referendum on oil exploration in Ecuador. But hear for yourself.



then-info 565 von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.