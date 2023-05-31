Home » Latin America: onda info 565 – NPLA
News

Latin America: onda info 565 – NPLA

by admin
Latin America: onda info 565 – NPLA





Hello and welcome to the onda-info 565!

The Brazilian Amazon region is increasingly becoming the target of gold miners and unscrupulous profiteers. They are encroaching deeper and deeper into the rainforest, cutting down trees, polluting the water with mercury and bringing with them diseases that can be fatal to the indigenous people who live there. The income of the gold miners comes from the sale of the illegally mined gold. But in addition, some stage themselves anonymously on the Internet and earn something extra. Tiktok in particular offers a good platform for this. You can find out why in our article by Patricia Haensel.

We also have a lot of news this time: the right wins the Constitutional Council elections in Chile; right-wing extremist attacks in Peru; repression of independent media in Guatemala; suspended ceasefire in Colombia; and upcoming referendum on oil exploration in Ecuador. But hear for yourself.

CC BY-SA 4.0
then-info 565 von News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

See also  Cava de 'Tirreni, the road of crashes: one a week - breaking latest news

You may also like

Germany revokes license for four Russian consulates |...

They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia...

Low prices hit rice farmers

After a mass brawl at Schalke: These are...

Bluemind Foundation calls for applications for its Heal...

Alquería evolves whole milk to the “Super creamy”

Building Characteristics of Mobile Homes (OFD) – NWB...

Revolutionary cleaning: Discover the new generation of washing...

One dead and one injured leaves a vehicle...

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation——Written...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy