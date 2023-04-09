Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Five, 4. April 2023, let’s get misinformed).- “The adverse health impacts of climate change are increasing rapidly, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations. This trend will continue unless we take immediate action,” warns Stella Hartinger, presenting research on health and climate change conducted in 12 South American countries. Hartinger conducts research at the Latin American Center of Excellence for Climate Change and Health at the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia and is one of the 28 scientists from different disciplines from 21 universities who prepared the study. The of Lancet Countdown – an international collaboration between research institutes and universities Trust the Science presents for the first time insightful and sometimes alarming data on the impact of climate change on the health of people in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Rising Mortality

Among other things, the study comes to the conclusion that the number of heat-related deaths increased by 160 percent between 2017 and 2021 compared to the period from 2000 to 2004. “Extreme heat combined with personal and social vulnerability increases the risk of all types of deaths, particularly among vulnerable people aged 65 and over,” the report said. More frequent and intense heat waves, wildfires, lower crop yields and a climate conducive to the transmission of infectious and endemic diseases are health risks caused by climate change, according to the study. In the last ten years, according to Hartinger, there has been an increase in temperature in all South American countries, in parts of Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Argentina even by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. “In some countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, we are observing exceptionally intense and prolonged heat waves. Children under the age of one and adults over the age of 65 are hardest hit.” Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela are among the countries where mortality has increased as a result of rising temperatures. However, the death rate has risen the most in Ecuador, Guyana and Chile. The report also warns of changes in climatic conditions, which favor the increase of certain diseases. “South America is an endemic dengue area. The transmission of dengue viruses is favored by increased temperatures, precipitation, extreme events and global climate fluctuations,” says Hartinger. These climate phenomena have increased by 35.5 percent in all countries except Chile. In Peru and Ecuador comes the weather phenomenon The boy as an additional potential risk. The report states that socially disadvantaged and vulnerable households are more vulnerable, less resilient and therefore more affected by health risks.

Cause of death fine dust pollution

Premature deaths due to air pollution were also examined. At least seven million people worldwide die prematurely from this cause of death. In South America, around 37,000 premature deaths were related to particulate matter pollution in 2020. Of all the countries in the region, Chile and Peru have the highest number of air pollution-related deaths per million inhabitants. In Chile there are 230, in Peru 176. In addition, Peru and Bolivia have the worst air quality in all of South America. In Peru, the average concentration of particulate matter is 31 micrograms per cubic meter per year, in Bolivia it is 27 micrograms, which is more than five times the limit value of five set by the World Health Organization. “This leads to increased morbidity and death and an increased risk of stroke, heart and lung disease, lower respiratory diseases such as pneumonia and cancer,” the study says. Those who live in cities are more exposed to air pollution, and in South America 80 percent of the population live in cities. Urban air pollution is mainly due to emissions from the burning of fossil fuels for power generation, transport and waste incineration. Air quality can deteriorate as temperatures rise, underscoring the urgency of taking action to combat global warming.

Food insecurity: a consequence of climate change

The report also provides an overview of country-by-country health risks, identified through assessments in 205 cities across the 12 countries surveyed. The greatest threats are extreme rainfall and flooding in Brazil and Argentina, extreme heat and water shortages in Peru, and forest fires in Chile and Colombia. Climate-related migration is also a problem in Colombia. “The numbers are not very encouraging. More and more people are exposed to dangers such as rising temperatures, droughts and heat waves,” says Yasna Palmeiro-Silva, researcher at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and on University College London in England. Palmeiro-Silva, co-author of the study, cites some of the effects of rising temperatures in South America, such as heat waves in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. “Coupled with the rise in temperature and the drought that is affecting many countries in South America, forest fires pose a threat,” she explains, recalling the large-scale forest fires in Brazil and Chile between 2022 and the first months of 2023. “Healthy food are just as important, there are indirect consequences here. The harvests will be affected by the rise in temperature,” says Palmeiro-Silva. 168.7 million people in South America are moderately or severely food insecure, and climate change is compounding the problem. “Changing environmental conditions such as more intense and prolonged droughts, extreme weather events, higher temperatures and increased CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere affect the growth, yield and nutrient content of food, including the four staple foods wheat, rice, corn and soybeans,” says in the report.

„At the moment we produce a lot, but we also waste a lot”

“The population groups that contribute the least to global warming suffer the most from the effects because they are affected by poverty, exclusion or racism. It’s a paradoxical situation,” says Carol Zavaleta-Cortijo, a researcher and associate professor in the School of Public Health at the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia. Indigenous peoples were also among the affected populations. “Indigenous peoples can contribute directly to adapting to climate change because their way of life and their knowledge help to preserve nature. Here we have a chance to adapt. And nature-based solutions go hand in hand with this knowledge.” Zavaleta is concerned about the marginalization of tribal peoples and their lack of access to health services. “The social risks are overshadowed by the climate risks. On the one hand, indigenous peoples can make a major contribution to climate adaptation, but on the other hand, their living situation puts them at much greater risk than someone living in a city or with access to health facilities or economic resources.” The public health expert also points to the need for change in the supply of food. “The ‘Green Revolution’ was essentially about providing us with enough food, but not necessarily good quality food. Now we produce a lot, but we also waste a lot. And the food is not distributed properly. This system needs to be transformed to be nutritious, equitable and resilient to climate change. This is the next urgent shift.” According to the Lancet Countdown report, 23 percent of all diet-related deaths in South America are linked to high consumption of red and processed meat and dairy products, whose production is very carbon-intensive is. “Minimizing red meat consumption in line with dietary guidelines would not only help prevent these deaths, but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with livestock farming,” the report said. Emissions in South America — responsible for just 6 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions — are primarily related to land-use change (24 percent), agriculture (28 percent), and power generation (39 percent).

Deforestation favors the spread of infectious diseases

Deforestation is also cited as one of the risk factors for health. This is because it can lead to an increased risk of the spread of infectious diseases that exacerbate food insecurity, reduce the local availability of safe drinking water, increase soil degradation and erosion, exacerbating dust pollution, and increase the risk of flooding. “Policies and behavioral changes that support healthier diets, with less red meat or monoculture crops, could help reduce deforestation in the region while minimizing associated health harms,” ​​recommends the report. “To reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, we must reduce land-use change associated with deforestation, decarbonize our energy and transportation systems, and increase the use and generation of renewable energy. We really lack that in the region,” says Hartinger.

The key: comprehensive solutions

With this in mind, Gabriel Quijandría, Regional Director for South America at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) emphasizes the importance of nature-centric solutions. “I think we’re at a point where issues that used to be separate are being brought together. Issues of health, climate change and even biodiversity conservation have been addressed in parallel in the international negotiations. Now we are starting to connect the different themes with this new concept of nature-based solutions. We need functioning ecosystems because they contribute to people’s well-being, health and good nutrition,” says Quijandría, Peru’s former environment minister. For cities, for example, Quijandría proposes looking for alternative solutions that incorporate the remnants of natural ecosystems that still remain, as well as the natural catchment areas of metropolitan areas, in order to “have an alternative for providing water of sufficient quality that is also economically more efficient “. Quijandría reminds that nature-based solutions often compete with traditional infrastructure, sometimes to their detriment. “There is still a lot of work to be done to collect data on the positive impacts of green infrastructure. If we have this information, we can generate investments from different sources.” Among these changes in investments, the former Environment Minister points out the redirection of existing subsidies for fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal) in favor of environmentally friendly measures. “This proposal is part of the discussions on climate change and has been included as one of the goals in the Kunming and Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework,” adds Quijandría.

Translation: Annette Brox

Rising temperatures promote deaths and infectious diseases by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.