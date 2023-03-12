by Paolo Menchi –

According to a report by the independent energy agency Global Energy Monitor, based in the United States and which monitors the use and development of clean energy in the world, Latin America will soon become one of the major producers of alternative energy to fossil fuels.

As soon as the ongoing projects are implemented, the region, rich in solar and wind resources, will be able to produce 319 gigawatts, about 70% of what it currently produces with the various sources combined, thanks to about a billion solar panels that will enter operational by 2030, increasing clean energy production by 400%.

The leader in the area in the sector is Brazil, the largest Latin American economy, which already produces about 27 gigawatts to which another 217 will be added by 2030, when the plants under construction will come into operation, thanks to a 2012 law it had incentivized solar power generation by allowing producers to sell electricity directly to the grid and that made it cheaper to produce their own energy than to buy it.

If we then consider the return to power of Lula, who is very sensitive to ecological issues unlike his predecessor, we can assume that Brazil will continue to develop in this sector.

Also according to the GEM report, Chile has also made enormous progress, in fact, wind and solar already account for 37% of the total energy produced, while Colombia is expected to produce 37 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.

Unfortunately, Mexico (which had started off well being among the first countries in the region to invest in renewable energy) is causing some concern, due to the energy reforms desired by the current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who wanted to relaunch the national oil company Pemex , consequently reinvigorating fuels of fossil origin to the detriment of clean energies.

The Global Energy Monitor document also highlights the potential of the Latin American region to install offshore wind farms and how it is necessary to take advantage of the collapse in the prices of solar panels which have allowed such a development of the sector to be able to calculate that this type of energy in the 2025 will be the main source of electricity generation, overtaking coal.

If we want international agreements to solve the problem of global warming to be respected, Europe, North America and China must also follow the path taken by Latin America, for once a positive example even for the more developed countries.