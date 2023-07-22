Latin American countries offer more work to migrants than to natives, but more informal work – Diario La Hora

Foreign citizens of working age have access to temporary and informal jobs. EFE

The report ‘How are migrants doing in Latin America and the Caribbean?’ measures labor and social differences between immigrant and native populations in 12 countries of the region.

WASHINGTON. Los Foreigners are more likely to have a job than natives in most Latin American and Caribbean countriesbut those positions are less formal and lower qualityaccording to a report published this Friday by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The document measures the differences between immigrant and native populations in 12 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

According to the report ‘How are migrants doing in Latin America and the Caribbean?’, immigrants, particularly Those between 15 and 34 years old are more likely to be in the labor market than natives.

However, immigrants are more likely to perform informal jobs (52%) than the natives (45%). In this sense, foreigners they have more temporary contracts and work more hours than the natives and they are also more likely to be overqualified to carry out a job (27%) than natives (19%).

However, highly-skilled occupations are more common among the foreign-born than among the native-born, as is the case in five of the nine countries –Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico, Panama and Peru– for which there is data.

Whereas in Chile, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic the opposite is true: natives are more likely to hold highly-skilled positions than foreigners.

Especially in Chile, Peru and Uruguay, the labor market participation of immigrants of working age (from 15 to 64 years) and with tertiary education is higher than that of natives (28% and 23%, respectively).

On the other hand, the presence of people with low educational levels is much lower in the immigrant population (33%) than in the native population (44%), a fundamental difference with respect to OECD countries.

The report points out that the The difference between the living conditions of immigrants and natives is less marked in Latin America and the Caribbean. In addition, in six countries studied, poverty prevails among the natives themselves and not among foreigners, compared to what happens in most OECD countries.

In Chile, Panama and Peru, in particular, immigrants are less likely to be classified as poor.

Regarding education, the children born abroad have worse educational results than natives, although immigrants who arrived in Latin America as adults have higher educational attainments than those born in the country.

The data also shows that the Migrant women tend to have more studies than migrant men, but they are the ones who hold the most jobs, surpassing them by more than 27 percentage points. EFE

