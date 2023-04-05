As reported by L.opez obrador andThis Tuesday, in the meeting, which will be virtual and prior to another larger one, 10 leaders will participate, including the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric; the one from Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; the one from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; the one from Colombia, Gustavo Petro; that of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel; that of Honduras, Xiomara Castro; and that of Bolivia, Luis Arce.

He also announced the presence of the Prime Minister of Belize, Juan Antonio Briceño, and the pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Keisal Melissa Peters, who also holds the chancellorship of the Caribbean archipelago Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

«It is the first (meeting), and then we are going to invite more. We are going to talk about how we exchange food, the trade of food and raw materials, to face the problem of inflation in unity, to lower prices, to face shortages. That is the basic issue,” said the Mexican president in his daily press conference.

Among the objectives, López Obrador said at the time he called the meeting, are the exchange of food imports and exports and the elimination of tariffs.

The meeting had its first contact on March 27, when foreign ministers and ministers of these countries, as well as that of Venezuela, whose presence at the summit has not been confirmed, discussed the economic and commercial proposals to mitigate the inflationary effects on the basic food basket in the region.

Among the previous agreements reached at that meeting, “it was agreed to work on a draft political declaration to achieve, in the short term, immediate trade in essential goods and services,” according to the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

This, “based on tariff flexibility and technical and administrative deregulation, as well as to establish mechanisms that, in the medium term, allow the region to create food autonomy.”

The future agreements reached at the anti-inflation summit will involve the ministries of Economy, Commerce and Agriculture of the various countries, as well as producers, distributors, merchants or importers, the Government of Mexico stated.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), only 9.6% of the region’s exports of products belonging to the basic basket are destined for the Western Hemisphere, while imports add up to around 28%. EFE