Latin American politicians raise their voices to stop the migratory wave

This situation is expressed in the more than 157,000 people who have crossed the dangerous Darien jungle, the border between Panama and Colombia and the entrance to Central America from the south, so far this year.

That is more than the 109,293 who did so between 2010 and 2019, and almost five times the 33,819 in the first five months of 2022.

Most of these travelers come from Venezuela, Ecuador and Haiti, although there are travelers from fifty countries including Asia, Africa and Europe. Many testify that they are fleeing from hunger or violence and that they believe that in the US they will have the opportunity to turn that situation around.

Tens of thousands of migrants are in Mexican cities bordering the United States, which this month changed its immigration policy in an attempt to stem the growing flow of people seeking asylum in that country.

Faced with this reality, the legislators stated that “it is imperative that the regional parliaments unify efforts to carry out a comprehensive approach to the problem, covering the different edges under the shared responsibility approach.”

“We ask the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean to develop and strengthen strategies, regulations, and public policies to guarantee inclusion, human dignity, and safeguard the fundamental rights of migrants and people in situations of human mobility.”

This, the parliamentarians added, through promoting the access of this population to social security systems, especially public health systems and emergency care.

The Interparliamentary Meeting on Integration brought together members of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), the Central American Parliament, the Andean Parliament and the Southern Common Market Parliament.